ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China's Ant names Hong Kong bourse boss as independent director in board reshuffle

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mz49r_0fxxliuh00
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) chairman Laura Cha Shih May-lung speaks during a ceremony marking the first day of trade after Lunar New Year at the Hong Kong stock exchange in Hong Kong, China February 8, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - Ant Group, the Chinese fintech giant controlled by billionaire Jack Ma, has appointed Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing chairman Laura Cha as an independent director in a recent board reshuffle, according to the company's website.

Ant also added Yang Xiaolei, an independent director of Hengfeng Bank, as a director. The website did not state when the appointments were made.

Recent departures from its board include former chief executive Simon Hu, Primavera Capital chief Fred Hu and Alibaba Group (9988.HK) veteran Jiang Fang.

Ant, in which e-commerce giant Alibaba Group owns a roughly 33% stake, has been subjected to a sweeping restructuring by Beijing, after its $37 billion initial public offering (IPO) was derailed by Chinese regulators in late 2020.

The botched IPO followed public comments from Ant founder Jack Ma that the financial and regulatory system stifled innovation and must be reformed to fuel growth.

Since the IPO's cancellation, Ant has embarked on a restructuring plan that would see it become a financial holding company.

Ant didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Ant had nine board of directors in 2020, according to its prospectus filed to the Hong Kong stock exchange that year, and three were independent directors.

It now has eight directors sitting on its board, four of whom are independent directors.

Ant said in its Environmental, Social and Governance report released on Wednesday that it plans to make independent directors account for more than half of its total directors, in order to insure "the independence and validity of the board's operations."

Ma is not on Ant's board but controls its voting rights.

Ant CEO Eric Jing remains the company's chairman and Alibaba co-founder Joseph Tsai also continues to hold a non-executive director role on Ant's board.

Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China May services activity contracts for third straight month

BEIJING, June 6 (Reuters) - China's services activity contracted for a third straight month in May, pointing to a slow recovery ahead despite the easing of some COVID lockdowns in Shanghai and neighbouring cities, a private business survey showed on Monday. The Caixin services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to...
MARKETS
Reuters

China's Ant Group launches digital bank ANEXT in Singapore

BEIJING, June 6 (Reuters) - China's Ant Group, a financial technology (fintech) giant controlled by billionaire Jack Ma, on Monday said it has launched a digital wholesale bank incorporated in Singapore, dubbed ANEXT Bank. ANEXT received approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to commence business on June 2,...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Cha
Person
Jack Ma
Reuters

Russian billionaire's wife contests EU sanctions

June 4 (Reuters) - A European Union decision to extend sanctions against Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko to his wife is "irrational" because she has never held Russian citizenship or resided in Russia, a representative for the couple said on Saturday. Aleksandra Melnichenko, who was born in Belgrade and holds Serbian...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Biden wishes Elon Musk 'luck' on moon trip after job cut plans

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del., June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden compared Tesla (TSLA.O) unfavorably to Ford (F.N) on Friday, while sarcastically wishing Chief Executive Elon Musk "lots of luck" on his "trip to the moon" after the billionaire expressed reservations about the economy. Musk wrote in an email to...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Ipo#Alibaba Group#Bourse#Chinese#Fintech#Hengfeng Bank#Primavera Capital#Hk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Reuters

Russian rouble falls below 62 vs dollar on Friday trade

June 3 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell below 62 to the dollar on Friday and lost over 1% versus the euro as foreign demand for roubles to pay for Russian gas weakened. At 0757 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% weaker against the dollar at 62.17 and had eased 1.1% to trade at 66.29 versus the euro.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Twitter says waiting period for Musk's deal has expired

June 3 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Friday the waiting period under the HSR Act for Elon Musk’s $44-billion acquisition of the social media firm has expired. Completion of the deal is now subject to remaining customary closing conditions, including approval by Twitter stockholders and the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, Twitter said.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australian shares track global equities lower; NZ closed

June 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Monday, pulled down by a slide in global equities on Friday as U.S. jobs data signalled the Federal Reserve will likely continue raising interest rates to ease inflation. The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.4% at 7,211.80 by 0038 GMT, with most...
MARKETS
Reuters

Explainer: Russia walks the plank to a foreign bond default

FRANKFURT, June 3 (Reuters) - Russia's failure to send an interest payment to creditors is triggering a payout on debt insurance, taking the country another step closer to its first default on international bonds since the Bolshevik revolution more than a century ago. On Friday, the European Union expanded sanctions...
ECONOMY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso heads to best week since 2020

* Latam stocks down 1.9% this week, currencies off 0.4% * Brazil's oil output up 0.6% in April, oil regulator says * U.S. jobs data supports rate hike bets * Brazil's industrial output up 0.1% in April (Adds comment, updates prices, adds details) By Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar June 3 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks gave up gains on Friday against a firmer dollar as strong U.S. jobs data strengthened the case for the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy, while Colombia's peso was on track for its best weekly performance in two years after Sunday's presidential election. MSCI's index of emerging market stocks which had risen up to 0.5% in the session, was last trading 0.2% lower. Latin American stocks fell 0.9%, in line with a drop on Wall Street. Data on Friday showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in May and maintained a fairly strong pace of wage increases, signs of labor market strength that will keep the Federal Reserve on an aggressive monetary policy tightening path. The U.S. dollar index rose 0.3% following the report, dragging down emerging market currencies. Market holidays in China and Britain made for subdued volumes. Latin American currencies were subdued but still on track to end the week lower, underperforming their emerging market peers this week. The Colombian peso edged lower, but was still headed for its best weekly performance since June 2020. The peso and Colombian stock exchange rallied after an election on Sunday narrowed the contest to elect the country's next president to two candidates, business-friendly construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez and leftist Gustavo Petro. Brazil's real gained 0.3% against the dollar. Data showed industrial production in Brazil rose slightly in April from March, while oil output was up 0.6% in April. "We see a higher probability for a scenario in which commodity prices remain high (e.g., due to the resumption of China’s economy and protracted supply restrictions). We maintain our expectation for (Brazil's) GDP to expand 1.4% year-over-year in 2022," said analysts at Credit Suisse. State-run oil company Petrobras was up 1.1%, tracking firm crude prices. Elsewhere, South Africa's rand fell 0.5%, while some Asian currencies were in negative territory. Turkey's lira edged 0.2% higher after data showed inflation jumped to a 24-year high of 73.5% in May - fueled by the war in Ukraine, rising energy prices and a tumbling lira - though the figure was slightly lower than economists had predicted. The currency tumbled 44% in 2021 and another 20% so far this year. "May inflation showed no respite with continuing broad-based pricing pressures mainly driven by an accommodative monetary policy stance, while risks remain at the forefront with ongoing geopolitical issues and a less supportive global backdrop, that adds to challenges to the currency outlook," said Muhammet Mercan, chief economist, Turkey, at ING. "Given the increasing and rapid FX pass-through observed in recent months, currency moves will be key for inflation." Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1927 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging 1059.71 -0.16 Markets MSCI LatAm 2441.42 -0.81 Brazil Bovespa 111155.81 -1.1 Mexico IPC 50694.98 -0.54 Chile IPSA 5342.82 -0.19 Argentina MerVal 91529.40 0.085 Colombia COLCAP 1608.08 -0.13 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7824 0.07 Mexico peso 19.5608 -0.21 Chile peso 813.2 -0.04 Colombia peso 3766.1 -0.04 Peru sol 3.6968 -0.12 Argentina peso 120.6600 -0.16 (interbank) Argentina peso 202 1.98 (parallel) (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Frances Kerry and Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

466K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy