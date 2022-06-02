Flood Warning issued for Beckham, Blaine by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 00:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Garfield; Kay; Noble; Payne The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Kay County in northern Oklahoma Noble County in northern Oklahoma Payne County in central Oklahoma Northeastern Garfield County in northern Oklahoma * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1241 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Hardy to near Marland to 5 miles northeast of Garber, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Stillwater, Ponca City, Cushing, Perry, Tonkawa, Perkins, Newkirk, Yale, Garber, Morrison, Glencoe, Billings, Ripley, Kaw City, Red Rock, Marland, Kildare, Kaw Lake, Lake Mcmurtry and Quay. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
