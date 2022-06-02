ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custer County, OK

Flood Warning issued for Custer, Washita by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-02 03:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-02 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garfield, Kay, Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 00:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Garfield; Kay; Noble; Payne The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Kay County in northern Oklahoma Noble County in northern Oklahoma Payne County in central Oklahoma Northeastern Garfield County in northern Oklahoma * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1241 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Hardy to near Marland to 5 miles northeast of Garber, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Stillwater, Ponca City, Cushing, Perry, Tonkawa, Perkins, Newkirk, Yale, Garber, Morrison, Glencoe, Billings, Ripley, Kaw City, Red Rock, Marland, Kildare, Kaw Lake, Lake Mcmurtry and Quay. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alfalfa, Major, Woods by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 00:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alfalfa; Major; Woods The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Woods County in northwestern Oklahoma Southern Alfalfa County in northwestern Oklahoma Northeastern Major County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1218 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of Carmen, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Helena, Ringwood, Carmen, Goltry, Meno and Aline. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Major, Woods by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 23:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alfalfa; Major; Woods THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WOODS SOUTHWESTERN ALFALFA AND CENTRAL MAJOR COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning has been cancelled. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for southern Alfalfa and northern Major until 1 AM.
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Grant, Kay, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 00:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Garfield; Grant; Kay; Noble Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Kay, Noble, southeastern Grant and eastern Garfield Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1230 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Chilocco to near Tonkawa to near Kremlin. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Enid, Ponca City, Blackwell, Perry, Tonkawa, Newkirk, Pond Creek, Garber, Covington, Billings, Lamont, Kaw City, Red Rock, Kremlin, Breckenridge, Marland, Hunter, Fairmont, Kildare and Douglas. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 187 and 224. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK

