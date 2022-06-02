Flood Warning issued for Custer, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 00:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Garfield; Grant; Kay; Noble Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Kay, Noble, southeastern Grant and eastern Garfield Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1230 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Chilocco to near Tonkawa to near Kremlin. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Enid, Ponca City, Blackwell, Perry, Tonkawa, Newkirk, Pond Creek, Garber, Covington, Billings, Lamont, Kaw City, Red Rock, Kremlin, Breckenridge, Marland, Hunter, Fairmont, Kildare and Douglas. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 187 and 224. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

GARFIELD COUNTY, OK ・ 2 HOURS AGO