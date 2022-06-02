ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roger Mills County, OK

Flood Warning issued for Roger Mills by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-02 02:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alfalfa, Major, Woods by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 00:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alfalfa; Major; Woods The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Woods County in northwestern Oklahoma Southern Alfalfa County in northwestern Oklahoma Northeastern Major County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1218 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of Carmen, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Helena, Ringwood, Carmen, Goltry, Meno and Aline. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Major, Woods by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 23:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alfalfa; Major; Woods THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WOODS SOUTHWESTERN ALFALFA AND CENTRAL MAJOR COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning has been cancelled. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for southern Alfalfa and northern Major until 1 AM.
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK

