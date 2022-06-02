ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Australia, China continue Pacific rivalry with island visits

By NICK PERRY
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ePSIe_0fxxUAYi00
Pacific Islands China In this photo taken from video supplied by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, right, holds a joint press conference with Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa in Apia, Samoa, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Australian Department of Foreign Affairs via AP) (Uncredited)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Australia and China continued their tit-for-tat diplomatic rivalry in the Pacific on Thursday as the foreign ministers from each country paid separate visits to island nations.

In Samoa, Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced that her country would donate a patrol boat to replace a similar one that was wrecked after it ran aground last year.

Meanwhile, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Papua New Guinea to meet with leaders there on the penultimate stop of an eight-nation regional tour.

Wang had hoped to ink an ambitious multilateral deal with 10 South Pacific nations this week covering everything from security to fisheries. He couldn't find consensus on that deal but has been notching up smaller wins by signing bilateral agreements with many of the countries he's been visiting.

The diplomatic push by China, especially around Pacific security, has caused deep concern among some of the island nations as well as farther afield in Canberra and Washington. Since news of the proposed deal emerged, Wong has made two trips to the Pacific to shore up support for Australia.

In Samoa, Wong met with Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa.

Wong told reporters that Australia respected the right of sovereign nations to make their own security decisions, but said those decisions "have the potential to affect the nature of the security arrangements of the region. So having a collective consideration of those matters is important."

Fiame said she wanted to make clear that while Samoa had signed some bilateral agreements with China, it hadn't favored inking the big multilateral deal — at least not right away. She said Samoa and the other nations needed to talk through the issues first.

“Our position was that you cannot have regional agreement when the region hasn't met to discuss it,” she said.

Fiji's Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama has been even more blunt, tweeting: “The Pacific needs genuine partners, not superpowers that are super-focused on power.”

Wang's visit to Papua New Guinea comes ahead of a national election there next month.

Wong will next visit Tonga while Wang plans to end his tour with a stop in East Timor.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

They Come to Give Birth in Secret. They Leave Without Their Babies.

Being single and pregnant is never easy. In Japan, that can be a downright humiliating prospect. Japanese society looks down on single mothers, often denying them full-time jobs and even rental housing. Parents are ashamed if their daughters are pregnant without being married, sometimes cutting them off entirely. Abortions are largely out of the question—women must get their spouse’s approval for the procedure, an almost impossible feat for single women or victims of domestic violence.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
UPI News

U.S., S. Korea fire 8 missiles in response to N. Korean launches

SEOUL, June 6 (UPI) -- One day after North Korea launched a flurry of missiles, U.S. and South Korean combined forces responded with eight missiles of their own in a live-fire exercise early Monday morning. The allies launched one U.S. Army missile and seven South Korean Army missiles from the...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

Citi raises oil price forecasts on "heavily delayed" Iran deal

June 6 (Reuters) - Citi Research on Monday raised its quarterly oil price forecasts for this year and its year-average outlook for 2023, because additional supply from Iran looked heavily delayed, adding to tighter market balances. Delay in Iran sanctions relief is the main factor tightening balances, Citi said. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penny Wong
The Independent

Struggling chip shops to ask Norway for more fish to keep prices under control

British chip shops will turn to Scandinavia for help to keep prices “as under control as possible” amid surging costs.Chippies are battling rising energy bills along with increased costs of cooking oil, potatoes and fish due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The president of the National Federation of Fish Friers, Andrew Crook, will ask for help on behalf of his industry at the Frozen At Sea gathering in Alesund, Norway, on Wednesday.“Most vessel owners in Norway produce headed and gutted fish that is then sent to be processed elsewhere,” Mr Crook said ahead of the summit organised by the Norwegian Seafood...
ECONOMY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
22K+
Followers
68K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy