They’re back. Don’t tell your parents. Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe is making its way to Paramount+ later this month, MTV Entertainment Studios announced on Thursday. The movie is a sequel to Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (1996).More from The Hollywood ReporterOwen Wilson's 'Secret Headquarters' Family Pic Heads to Paramount+Arden Cho Says She Turned Down 'Teen Wolf' Movie Over Pay Inequity, Hopes for "More Equality in the Future""Everybody Suffered": 'THR Presents' Q&A With the Cast of '1883' Along with the news that the film from creator Mike Judge will drop exclusively on the streaming service on June 23, an official trailer...

PARAMOUNT, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO