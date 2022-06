Bath mats absorb moisture by design, making them a potential breeding ground for bacteria if they’re not washed frequently. As a general rule, bath mats should be cleaned about once a week. If a mat is used so frequently that it doesn’t have the opportunity to dry completely between uses, it’s best to clean it twice per week to prevent mold or bacteria development of mold and bacteria. It’s important to note that bath mats typically need to be replaced every 2 years since they are subject to so much regular wear and tear.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 12 DAYS AGO