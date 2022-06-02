ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woolwich Township, NJ

Mother & Daughter from Woolwich graduate college together

newtownpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOOLWICH TWP. — Two Woolwich Township residents, a mother and daughter, just graduated in the same class from Rosemont College in Rosemont, PA. The mother, Abigail Cunning, received her bachelor’s in applied psychology, while her daughter Adrianna received hers in criminal justice. “It was amazing to finish...

newtownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Employees Named In Threating Email To Williamstown High School Principal Work In Another School District, Authorities Say

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — Monroe Township police are now saying the specific employees mentioned in a violent threat to the Williamstown High School principal do not work in the school district. The employees mentioned are believed to work in a neighboring school district. It’s unclear which district at this time, but nearby in Winslow Township, the high school went into lockdown earlier Friday afternoon. The FBI joined local authorities in looking for the person responsible for sending the threat on Friday morning, but officials say the threat likely came from out of state. While no students or staff were injured, Monroe Township...
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
trentondaily.com

Her Title Changed, But Her Important Work Stays the Same!

One of our community’s most beloved matriarchs has a new title. At a recent board meeting at The Father Center of New Jersey, longtime leader Karen Andrade-Mims received a title change from Executive Director to Chief Executive Officer. This move reflects the important work being done by one of the community’s most cherished organizations and reinforces the growth and expansion the agency has experienced during one of the most challenging times for nonprofits in our recent history.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Body of Lost Swimmer Recovered on Wildwood Crest NJ Beach

The body of a swimmer who went missing earlier in the week has been recovered. Wildwood Crest Police say the body of Alfred Williams was recovered early Saturday morning at Palm Road and the beach in the Borough of Wildwood Crest. Williams, 19, of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania had gone missing shortly after 4pm on Tuesday, May 31st, while swimming about 100 - 200 yards off the shore near Andrews Avenue and the beach in Wildwood Crest.
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woolwich Township, NJ
Education
City
Woolwich Township, NJ
trentondaily.com

Community Groups Honor the Light of Darlene McKnight and Grace Crossland

There is an old proverb that as long as someone’s name is still spoken, they will never die. In Trenton, residents are doing precisely that for two local heroes: Darlene McKnight and Grace Crossland. They were two community leaders who pushed for better resources for Trenton Students. On Wednesday,...
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Police Identify Missing Swimmer In Wildwood As Delaware County Teenager

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing. Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission. UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022 The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water. “He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday. Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety. A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graduate College#Woolwich#Rosemont College#Mother Daughter#Criminal Justice
Jersey Family Fun

Cunningham Park Playground in Vineland NJ

Cumberland County may be most known for its farmlands, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t great playgrounds for kids. In a quest to find fabulous playgrounds across New Jersey we set out in search of Cumberland County playgrounds, we discovered Cunningham Park Playground in Vineland, New Jersey. 10...
VINELAND, NJ
WGAL

Philadelphia man accused of killing boyfriend, burying body in arboretum

The family of a Montgomery County man who disappeared three years ago is finally getting answers. The remains of 22-year-old Rashid Young, of Pottstown, were found buried in a Philadelphia arboretum in 2019 but were only recently identified. Keshaun Sheffield, 20, is now charged with killing Young. Authorities said the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Cat Country 107.3

Take a Tour of This Abandoned Home in Somers Point

Remember those butterflies you'd feel in your stomach when you set out to wreak some havoc, innocent as it may have been, when you were a kid?. When I was little, well... a teenager, we used to go explore places we definitely shouldn't have been just for the thrill of it. I can't even keep count of how many times my friends and I attempted to see the Atco Ghost on Burnt Mill Road. I should probably apologize to all those who live on that street. I'm sure all the kids on the hunt for the Atco Ghost constantly driving up and down the road drove you nuts. For my part in that, my deepest apologies. Thank you for the fun, though.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
CBS Philly

Officials Find Body Of Missing 19-Year-Old Delaware County Swimmer Off Coast Of Wildwood

WILDWOOD CREST, N.J. (CBS) — The body of 19-year-old Alfred Williams, the swimmer who went missing off the coast of Wildwood, was recovered Saturday morning in the borough of Wildwood Crest. Williams, who is from Drexel Hill, disappeared in the water Tuesday afternoon in the area of Andrews Avenue. It’s believed he got caught in a rip tide. Officials were able to rescue two other swimmers and a third was able to make it to shore. The Coast Guard called off the search for Williams Wednesday afternoon.
WILDWOOD, NJ
BreakingAC

Absecon man charged in Atlantic City stabbing

An Absecon man is in jail after he allegedly stabbed a man during a fight in Atlantic City. Police were called to Florida and Atlantic avenues at 5:35 Friday morning for a fight, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Officer Thomas Gilardi found a 23-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, according to...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
fox29.com

Lawsuit filed against Jefferson University Hospital after murder of nursing assistant by off-duty co-worker

PHILADELPHIA - On Tuesday, Attorneys at Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky sued Philadelphia's Thomas Jefferson University Hospital alleging systemic security failures resulted in last October's execution-style murder of Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Anrae T. James, who was killed by a heavily armed, off-duty co-worker, according to the lawsuit. The suspect, Stacey...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Trust Fund Heir Found Dead in Arboretum, Boyfriend Charged With Murder

For nearly three years, Rashid Young's family wondered why he vanished suddenly from his Pottstown, Pennsylvania apartment in August 2019. They recently hired a private investigator to try figuring out what happened to Young. After prompting by the P.I., Montgomery County detectives uncovered a trail of evidence that led them...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News 12

Police: 12-year-old student brings gun to Newark school

Police in Newark say that a 12-year-old student brought a gun to school on Tuesday. Police were called to North Star Academy on Washington Street around 2:15 p.m. for reports that the student had a weapon. Officers recovered a 9 mm caliber handgun. It was not immediately clear if the weapon was loaded.
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy