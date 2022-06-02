ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dryden, WA

Equipment Problem Closes Dryden Transfer Station

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dryden Transfer Station is set to reopen Thursday after it closed Wednesday afternoon because of an equipment problem. The county does not have reopening time scheduled, but is providing updates...

Power Outage Updates For Wenatchee, Chelan, Douglas And Grant Counties

Numerous power outages are being reported in Wenatchee, Chelan and Douglas and Grant Counties. (NCWLIFE) Emergency responders are receiving reports of flash flooding in areas through out Wenatchee Valley after an intense thunderstorm ripped through the region early Sunday afternoon. There is flooding in Wenatchee’s No 1 Canyon. Chelan...
WENATCHEE, WA
Two Airports in Douglas County to Receive Upgrades

Two airports in Douglas County will soon receive some necessary maintenance and upgrades. The Waterville airport is currently in the design phase of a project that will include the installation of several new ground instruments and a restroom, along with new edge lighting for its runway. Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
Wenatchee City Council Approves McKittrick Street Improvements

On May 26, 2022 a motion was requested authorizing Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz to negotiate with SCJ Alliance for design services for the McKittrick Street Improvements. After some discussion, the Wenatchee Valley City Council approved the 2.8 million dollar McKittrick Street Improvement Project to upgrade the street from Pershing to Pine Street.
WENATCHEE, WA
PowerHouse Ministries Receives $40,000 Grant to Maintain Day Shelter

PowerHouse Ministries will receive a grant for $40,000 over two years to help keep the lights on at its homeless day shelter in East Wenatchee. The grant was approved by the Wenatchee City Council, who is in charge of distributing homeless tax funds generated in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee. Glen...
WENATCHEE, WA
Okanogan County experiences severe flash flood, mudslide

TONASKET, Wash. — Emergency management in Okanogan County is currently working to clear debris from a severe flash flood and mudslide that hit Friday afternoon. Emergency management says the mudslide happened in a burn scar area as it came down through Lightning Creek. Witnesses say the water was 10 to 15 feet high through the narrow part of the channel. The slide reportedly took down a lot of trees, moving over a forest service road before fanning out.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
Multiple agencies respond to hazardous material call at Lynnwood hotel

LYNNWOOD, Wash., June 4, 2022 – The Lynnwood Police and several fire agencies responded to a 9-1-1 hazardous material call at approximately 11:42 a.m. today. The first responders have isolated the hazard and turned it over to the Washington State Department of Ecology. The Lynnwood Times was told that...
Lightning strike blasts a small crater into Bothell driveway

Bothell, wash. - Many people were shaken awake by the loud morning thunderstorms Friday, and in one Bothell neighborhood, the lightning was so powerful that one of the strikes blew a small crater into a driveway. "We've been here almost 50 years, but it's the first time we've ever heard...
BOTHELL, WA
Unlicensed man in Richland ordered to stop practicing medicine

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington secretary of health ordered Sami Anwar to stop practicing medicine in the state and pay $1,000. The cease and desist is due to Anwar serving as chief operating officer at a medical center despite having no credentials. He is reported to have intervened in medical care.
RICHLAND, WA
Burn bans began today throughout North Central Washington

Summertime bans on outside burning of debris and yard waste went into effect today in counties throughout North Central Washington. Recreational campfires no larger than 3 feet by 3 feet are still allowed in approved fire pits, as are propane or gas fire devices. The bans include Chelan, Douglas, Grant...
OKANOGAN, WA
Traffic Fatality on State Route 17 In Okanogan County Under Investigation

An accident on SR 17 in Okanogan County Friday afternoon injured four people and left one young man dead. Forty eight year old Tonya L. Turner who was driving a gray 2013 Dodge Grand mini van, rear ended 27 year old Daniel Martiniez Pio, who was driving a silver 1999 Mazda Protege Sedan, as he was making a left turn onto Jack Wells Road off State Route 17. Washington State Patrol Public Information Officer Jeremy Weber says distracted driving could be a factor in the accident. “The passenger vehicle was trying to take a left onto Jack Wells Road, and upon doing that, the causing driver, which was a mini van, then collided into that vehicle.”
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
Concerns over housing purchased for Seattle homeless

This week, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced his latest plan to tackle the city’s homeless crisis. It includes a nearly $19 million purchase of an apartment complex in Seattle’s Green Lake neighborhood. The unit, Dockside Apartments, will be used to house 70 formerly homeless people. Harrell calls it “a victory step.”
SEATTLE, WA
Amazon Employees "Die" at Company Pride Kickoff, The City Owes Us Parking Violators Money, and Vegan Jewish Deli Coming to Capitol Hill

I love incompetence: Seattle will void seven months of parking tickets after failing to give parking cops the proper authority to write citations following the City's attempt to “defund” the Seattle Police Department by off-loading parking enforcement to Seattle Department of Transportation. This adds up to about 100,000 cancelled tickets and another 100,000 paid tickets that the City will refund at a cost of up to $5 million.
SEATTLE, WA
Stolen Flatbed Truck Recovered in Wenatchee

The Chelan County Sheriff’s office recovered a stolen flatbed truck Friday, June 3rd. A 2007 Gray Chevrolet Silvarado flatbed truck was stolen from a Bainard Road address in Malaga Thursday evening June 2nd, at 5:18 p.m. It was located early Friday morning at 8:00 a.m. on Lindy Street in Wenatchee. Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Robert Huddleston said the front license plate was removed, and the truck was easy to take. “The keys were in the truck at the time of theft,” he said. There is no current suspect information.
WENATCHEE, WA

