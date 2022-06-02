ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcata, CA

Kinetic Rides Again

By Jennifer Fumiko Cahill, Mark McKenna, Contact Us
North Coast Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rest of the world is trying to get back to "normal" but here in Humboldt, we're just happy to go out in the fresh air and get weird again. After two years of paused and remote races, the human-powered Kinetic...

Dennis Carl Andersen: 1946-2021

Dennis Carl Andersen Sr., 74, a local native of Ferndale, California, residing in Marion, Oregon, passed away on Aug. 13, 2021. Dennis loved the outdoors. Whether it was hunting, fishing, or just crackin' a cold one. He had a passion for refurbishing old cars, he loved poker and social nights with his friends, and most of all he loved his family. Some of his most cherished moments came from family reunions. He was stubborn, bullheaded, ornery and sometimes just downright mean, but he had a heart of gold for his closest friends and family.
FERNDALE, CA
Grand Jury Report Blasts Auditor-Controller, Auditor-Controller Says it's All Incorrect

The Humboldt County Civil Grand Jury has interjected itself directly into the county's auditor-controller race. Less than a week before Election Day, the Humboldt County Civil Grand Jury poured gasoline on what was already considered to be the county’s most contentious political race yesterday, issuing a largely scathing report stating incumbent Auditor-Controller Karen Paz Dominguez’s office’s failure to file timely state and federal reports has already caused the county to lose more than $2.3 million in “non-recoverable funds,” while placing more than $9.7 million in funding at “significant risk.” The move of releasing such a report mere days before its subject is up for re-election drew immediately questions, prompting the Grand Jury foreperson to issue a follow-up press release today clarifying that the report is the result of months of interviews and “exhaustive research” and was simply released when done and approved, with the Grand Jury’s actions and decision making at no point “informed by politics.”
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

