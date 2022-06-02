Kinetic Rides Again

Dennis Carl Andersen Sr., 74, a local native of Ferndale, California, residing in Marion, Oregon, passed away on Aug. 13, 2021. Dennis loved the outdoors. Whether it was hunting, fishing, or just crackin' a cold one. He had a passion for refurbishing old cars, he loved poker and social nights with his friends, and most of all he loved his family. Some of his most cherished moments came from family reunions. He was stubborn, bullheaded, ornery and sometimes just downright mean, but he had a heart of gold for his closest friends and family.
