Flood Warning issued for Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 00:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Major; Woods; Woodward The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Woods County in northwestern Oklahoma Northwestern Major County in northwestern Oklahoma Northeastern Woodward County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1228 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Freedom to 7 miles west of Avard, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Waynoka, Freedom, Dacoma, Alabaster Caverns State Park, Avard, Hopeton and Camp Houston. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MAJOR COUNTY, OK ・ 2 HOURS AGO