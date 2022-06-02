Enterprise Data Warehouse Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers | Technavio

British chip shops will turn to Scandinavia for help to keep prices “as under control as possible” amid surging costs.Chippies are battling rising energy bills along with increased costs of cooking oil, potatoes and fish due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The president of the National Federation of Fish Friers, Andrew Crook, will ask for help on behalf of his industry at the Frozen At Sea gathering in Alesund, Norway, on Wednesday.“Most vessel owners in Norway produce headed and gutted fish that is then sent to be processed elsewhere,” Mr Crook said ahead of the summit organised by the Norwegian Seafood...

ECONOMY ・ 47 MINUTES AGO