If you can avoid driving into Downtown Los Angeles this week - do it.The Summit of Americas, an event that will host world leaders from Central, North and South America, including President Joe Biden, is taking place this week from Monday up until Saturday afternoon. The streets of Downtown Los Angeles are calm for now but this will soon change, and it's not because of regular work-day traffic."I am not excited about it, that's for sure," Rebecca Couch, a Downtown LA resident told CBSLA Reporter Lauren Pozen on Sunday. World leaders are expected to talk about all of the main issues from...

