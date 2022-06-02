Mandatory 'ghost gun' registration begins June 1

HIA TOPICS delivers library of medically authenticated answers. ALPHARETTA, Ga., June. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/-- The Hispanic Health Coalition of Georgia today announced the launch of a partnership with HIA Technologies, Inc™. This important development is part of a larger strategic plan to expand efforts to reach and improve the effectiveness in serving the Hispanic/Latino community. It will also serve other minority, underserved, and socio-economically challenged populations. The interactive education platform, HIA TOPICS™ will be leveraged to reduce misinformation, increase engagement, and improve health literacy. Leveraging 20+ years of academic research in human/computer interaction, digital humans, and advanced AI technologies, HIA TOPICS allows health providers to create their own virtual learning environments, eliminates barriers to medically validated information, and connects patients to real-time answers from their physician via conversational AI.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO