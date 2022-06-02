ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Mandatory 'ghost gun' registration begins June 1

PIKESVILLE — Effective Wednesday, Title 5 of the Public Safety Article requires a personal identification number for all unserialized firearms and unfinished frames and receivers, commonly referred to as 80% lowers (ghost guns) or build kits. Beginning June 1, a person who currently possesses non-serialized firearms, including unfinished...

