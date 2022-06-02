ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Those chilling dog robots now have deployable helicopters, too

By Hope Corrigan
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

New aged robots are wonderful, fascinating, and terrifying creatures. Our timeline has developed complex AI robots making brand new art alongside intimidating bots made for more physically robust actions, like dancing .

The dog style robots like Spot, popularised by Boston Dynamics have become an increasingly common build for traversal. Their four legged sturdiness combined with learning AIs and other tools has proven to make for very useful little mechanical beasties that are even helping to protect the ancient city of Pompeii .

The next logical step in the terrifying evolution of our soon to be robotic overlords is adding a deployable flying robot to your walking robot. According to Tech Explore , one such robot-in-a-robot was built by researchers to tackle navigating underground environments. Yo dawg, Xzibit would be proud.

The combination bot that won the competition was built by team Cerberus from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology and ETH Zürich's Robot Systems Lab as part of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency competition for subterranean exploration. The aim was to use both robots in tandem to assist each other with better navigation. As development continues, extra features like having the dog portion charge the flying robot for extended missions are also envisioned.

Cooling off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YBtj3_0fxwpr2l00

(Image credit: Cooler Master, EKWB)

Best AIO cooler for CPUs : All-in-one, and one for all... components.
Best CPU air coolers : CPU fans that don't go brrr.

"Our idea comes from a very simple concept: the complementarity of walking and flying robots," one of the researchers, Paolo De Petris explained. "We believe that in underground, perceptually degraded environments, the collaboration between a walking robot like ANYmal, which has awesome long operation time, high payload capability, communication to a ground station extension capability etc. but limited to ground operations, and a flying robot like RMF-Owl, results overall in a very efficient and logic exploration mission."

This isn't the first time we've seen a flying and walking robot combination. This year at the International Robot Exhibition we got a look at this rideable horse styled robot that can have drones land and take off from its back. Still with flying drones getting much stronger, the potential for deployable drones from an autonomous unit is just a little terrifying. You can even get a look at team Cerberus' open source docs if you're curious , but please, everyone, just be nice to the robots.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nasa video captures helicopter flying on Mars marking milestone for Red Planet exploration

Nasa has shared imagery of a recent flight over Mars in which their rotorcraft flew farther and faster than ever before.The Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s black-and-white navigation camera provided video of its 25th flight, which took place on 18 April.Covering a distance of 2,310 feet (704 meters) at a speed of 12 mph (5.5 meters per second), it was the Red Planet rotorcraft’s longest and fastest flight to date.It first flies over a group of sand ripples and rock fields, before a relatively flat and featureless terrain appears below, providing a good landing spot.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Meet Yamination: the Birmingham-based animation studio making it big in HollywoodPortraits of the Queen projected onto Stonehenge for platinum jubilee celebrationsCrying baby sloth reunited with mother by rescuers in Costa Rica
ASTRONOMY
ScienceBlog.com

Robot dogs take a walk on the wired side

Robots are learning to walk and work. While robot dogs are not yet man’s best friend, real autonomy and reasoning will make them useful companions in industry, search & rescue and even space exploration. But you must walk before you can run and machines are learning lessons from biology for better walking robots.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xzibit
ohmymag.co.uk

A strange shape filmed on Mars by the Spirit Rover

After the alien spoon, the alien faces, the alien door... Here comes the alien ship? Mars makes us all curious and rover missions such as Perseverance andCuriosity are a godsend for all astronomy and science fiction enthusiasts who want to know what our neighbouring planet looks like. Every video of the rovers is scrutinised, every picture is analysed, and regularly some people think they have found details that NASA itself has omitted.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

US Air Force tests its hypersonic missile and it's five times greater than the speed of sound

The U.S. Air Force has successfully completed the test of its AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon or ARRW on May 14, the military outfit said in a press release. Hypersonic weapons are the next frontier of warfare. Capable of traveling at speeds greater than five times that of sound, these missiles can cause much havoc. Last July, Russia claimed that it had successfully tested its hypersonic missile, Tsirkon, in a matter of just two years after it was announced.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autonomous Robot#The Robots#Helicopters#Boston Dynamics#Tech Explore#Robot Systems Lab#Cooler Master#Ekwb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists Believe Death May Be Reversible Through Computers and Robots

The Singularity’s theoretical merge of man and machine is opening new doors of science and technology. This article is based on technology and science postings, and related media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:LiveScience.com, Metro.Co.uk, Dr. Ian Pearson, Futurism.com, Stanford Computer Science, Villanova University, and NPR.org.
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy