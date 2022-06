We've all heard of and been victims of greenwashing... but energy companies are often doing the exact opposite. Right now, utility companies across the country are pointing fingers at renewable energy for potential rolling power blackouts, claiming they simply can't keep up with our current grid systems. However, that isn't necessarily the case, as there are ways that these blackouts can easily be prevented. And ultimately, extreme weather brought on by climate change is generally what causes power outages.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 26 DAYS AGO