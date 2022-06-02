ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spinnaker Hass X MSC Limited Edition is the perfect summer dive watch

By Spencer Hart
T3
T3
 4 days ago

Spinnaker has just launced a new timepiece made in collaboration with the Marine Conservation Society, a UK based charity dedicated to education, advocacy and action to protect the ocean.

The Spinnaker Hass is also a tribute to the life and work of noted Austrian marine biologist, documentarian and diving pioneer, Hans Hass.

If you're looking for a fun new watch for summer, then I think this is the perfect candidate.

The two colourways, pictured below, are inspired by the natural palettes found across the depths of the ocean. Despite being affordable, the watch is designed to be a sturdy, robust dive watch.

The Hass is capable of 300m of water resistance and features a stainless steel case, topped with a dual register countdown and time elapsed timer bezel.

The scratch resistant sapphire glass displays carefully finished dial with indexes and hands coated with generous layers of Super-LumiNova. This ensures great visibility in lower light conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T2EP1_0fxwng5400

(Image credit: Spinnaker)

The Spinnaker Hass is powered by an automatic TMI NH16 movement with a custom ‘roulette-style' date wheel.

The watch comes with a choice of solid stainless steel bracelet and, my personal favourite, a soft recycled nylon Nato strap.

I also really like the packaging, which is crafted out of recyclable, bio-degradable card and printed using non-toxic dyes.

The Spinnaker Hass X MSC is a limited edition collection with only 500 of each colourway being produced. Each watch is uniquely numbered and the sales of each watch go towards funding Marine Conservation Society projects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZFCUy_0fxwng5400

(Image credit: Spinnaker)

The Spinnaker Hass X MSC is available on 8th June – World Ocean Day – from the Spinnaker website , priced from USD $445 / GBP £375 / EUR €415.

