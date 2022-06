A COVID-era evolution of Symphony in the Park, Symphony on Your Porch has been up and running since July 2020. This year, it expands. In addition to the annual Fourth of July Symphony on Your Porch, The Colorado Springs Philharmonic and the Colorado Springs Sports Corp. present a new event to spice up your holiday celebrations: the Star Spangled Symphony and July Fourth Block Party.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO