Walworth County, WI

Living Here, June 1, 2022

By Editorial Pages
genevashorereport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Webster House in Elkhorn has reopened in a grand way for the first time since 2019. This Walworth County iconic landmark has gone back even farther in history with a change in style to replicate what life really was like in the days of the Webster family. It was possibly...

genevashorereport.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

June marks the return of local dairy breakfasts across Wisconsin

HORICON, Wis. — Farmers in Dodge County spent Sunday morning flipping hundreds of pancakes, scrambling eggs and frying cheese curds for the 42nd annual Dairy Brunch. Marshall Angst brought his wife, Haley and son, Sully. “Good food, good company, get out and see a different farm and some equipment...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
milwaukeemag.com

15 Statewide Festivals to Check Out This Summer

Travel around Wisconsin for these exciting celebrations. This story is part of our Summer Guide from the June Issue of Milwaukee Magazine. To read our full guide to summer fun, order your copy today!. 1. Outta Sight Kite Flight. See 100-plus-foot kites, stunt demonstrations and even kite-making workshops for the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
visitlakegeneva.com

Lake Geneva Area Fireworks 2022

With Independence Day fast approaching, you’ll be happy to know there are a number of fireworks shows to help you celebrate with a bang! Here’s a look at where you can find fireworks around the Lake Geneva region not just on the 4th of July, but all summer long! Read on and be sure to check each event's website for up to date details.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
WISN

Waukesha County dog rescue needs volunteers

HARTLAND, Wis. — With the workforce shortage hitting many businesses. it makes sense that places that rely on volunteers would also be facing challenges. A call for help went out this week on social media from a Hartland-based dog rescue. The founder says the number of volunteers limits how...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Highway maintenance taking place in N.E. Wisconsin week of June 6

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding residents in five northeastern Wisconsin counties of upcoming traffic impacts. According to WisDOT, residents in Brown, Calumet, Winnebago, Manitowoc, Fond du Lac, and Outagamie counties will experience traffic impacts the week of June 6 due to maintenance work being done on state highways and interstates.
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Cardinal

Stolen Memorial Union Terrace chair snitch to be banned from all neighborhood barbecues, sources of joy

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. There are just four types of people that should not be tolerated in the University of Wisconsin-Madison community — racists, homophobes, misogynists and those who snitch on people for stealing chairs from Memorial Union Terrace.
MADISON, WI
WDIO-TV
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WDIO-TV

Harley-Davidson is set to reopen plants in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Harley-Davidson is set to reopen plants in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania after sorting out issues with a supplier. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the motorcycle manufacturer suspended operations at its plants in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, and York, Pennsylvania, on May 19 for two weeks citing a regulatory complaint issue with a supplier.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Advance Titan

Oshkosh Riverwalk section to temporarily close

The Oshkosh Riverwalk section, located on the north side of the Fox River from Jackson Street to the west access point at Marion Road, will be closed to public use on the following dates due to construction activities at the nearby Mackson Corner development:. · Monday, June 6 through Friday,...
OSHKOSH, WI
CBS Minnesota

Woman Arrested In WI For Driving Under The Influence With 4 Kids In Car

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) – A woman was arrested in western Wisconsin Friday evening for allegedly driving under the influence with four children in the car. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, dispatch received a complaint about a car driving erratically, westwards on Interstate 94 in St. Croix County. A trooper saw the car and stopped it around 8:30 p.m. The 27-year-old woman from Milwaukee was driving with four children in the car, who were as old as 10 years old and as young as 2 years old. A field sobriety test determined she was driving the car while impaired, the state patrol says. She was arrested and taken to a local hospital for a chemical test. She’ll be taken to St. Croix County Jail and held on charges of operating a motor vehicle while impaired with minors in the car, lane deviation, having no insurance, and open intoxicants.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

