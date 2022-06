After a year hiatus the Grand Coulee Dam Laser Light Show and public tours have returned. Public tours were canceled for two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Erica Lopez with the Bureau of Reclamation says that beginning Memorial Day weekend, ‘One River Many Voices’ and the John Keys III Pump Generating Plant public tours are back. “On May 29, 2021 the Visitors Center re-opened, and the Laser Light Show returned,” she said. “This year the light show and the tours began May 28.” Public tours are available on a first come first served basis, and admission is free. For accessible accommodations call (509-633-9265).

