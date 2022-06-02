Thursday's Trading: 5 Things to know

EmployBridge chief workforce analyst Joanie Bily said the job market is "very strong" and the demand for workers is still alive, during an interview on "Mornings with Maria." JOANIE BILY: The job market is still very strong. The demand is certainly there. We see it in trade and transportation. The professional and business service sector certainly travel, leisure and hospitality. Those jobs are all coming back. However, though, we are seeing, you know, employers and CEOs are going to be more cautious right now. So they're not putting a stop to hiring. But I would say we're feeling a little bit of a pause. And that just comes from uncertainty. They're waiting to see what's happening with the market, you know, being so volatile and inflation and all of the different issues that we're dealing with today, supply chain challenges that we have.

