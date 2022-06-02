ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Mets play the Dodgers after Nido's 4-hit game

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINE: Dodgers -170, Mets +150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the Los Angeles Dodgers after Tomas Nido had four hits on Wednesday in a 5-0 win over the Nationals. Los Angeles has a 15-8 record at home and a 33-17 record...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Mets have disgusting complaint about Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium is a real dump, at least if you ask one rival NL team. The New York Mets had a complaint about the Los Angeles Dodgers’ home ballpark during their series against each other this week. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets grumbled that the Dodger Stadium video room is “dingy” and “smells like rat urine.” They also believe that the working conditions at the ballpark are below MLB standards, Puma adds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees have found their Aaron Hicks replacement

New York Yankees management has been patiently watching the outfield to see if Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo can turn their seasons around. However, neither have been able to break free of their lengthy cold streaks up to this point. Hicks is currently hitting .214 with one homer and seven...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Joe Maddon, Verlander’s brother raise eyebrows on Yankees’ Shohei Ohtani dominance

In his most recent two appearances on the mound at Yankee Stadium, Shohei Ohtani hasn’t kept the Yankees as off-balance as he typically prides himself on doing. What could be the root cause? An unspoken fear of the mound in the Bronx after Ohtani ruled out the Yankees, the reported “favorites” in his free agency chase, in about two seconds? Could the Yankees lineup be … talented?
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

Umpires bar Dodgers' Roberts from pitching position player

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Umpires barred Dodgers manager Dave Roberts from using a position player to pitch the ninth inning against the New York Mets on Saturday night, enforcing a rule Roberts apparently did not know that prevents teams from using non-pitchers with a deficit of five runs or fewer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
Yardbarker

Mariners Trade-a-Day: Nelson Cruz

Nobody loves their stars more than Mariners fans. They idolize those who endear themselves to the fanbase even after a player has moved well past his prime. Be it Kyle Seager or Félix Hernández, Mariners fans will always love players they deem "theirs." One player who has achieved such status despite only having played four years for the team is Nelson Cruz. It's been four years since Cruz donned the northwest green, but could that change this summer?
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Andrew Heaney
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Joey Lucchesi
Person
Blake Treinen
Person
Tommy Kahnle
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Travis Jankowski
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Cody Bellinger
ClutchPoints

3 best manager replacements for Phillies after Joe Girardi firing

The Philadelphia Phillies fired manager Joe Girardi after their disappointing start to the 2022 MLB season. The 22-29 Phillies have often looked lifeless and have found ways to beat themselves, with management placing blame for the rough start on the manager. Some family members of Phillies players seemed to question the team’s culture and “lack of fun” they were having- something that was definitely heard by the front office.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Dodgers Minor Leaguer Bolts From Triple-A to KBO

The Dodgers are all about depth, especially in their farm system. But on Wednesday, the Dodgers lost a Triple-A arm. Right-handed starter Yefry Ramirez has agreed to a deal with the Hanwha Eagles of the Korea Baseball Organization according to the Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett. The deal is reported...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Philadelphia Phillies Fire Joe Girardi: Fans React

The Philadelphia Phillies had significant news to announce this Friday. They have fired manager Joe Girardi. "It has been a frustrating season for us up until this point, as we feel that our club has not played up to its capabilities," Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said in a statement. "While all of us share the responsibility for the shortcomings, I felt that a change was needed and that a new voice in the clubhouse would give us the best chance to turn things around."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era#The New York Mets#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Nl
The Spun

John Smoltz Opinion Goes Viral: MLB World Reacts

An opinion from ex-MLB star turned analyst John Smoltz went viral on social media on Saturday night. Smoltz, one of the best pitchers in MLB history, believes that Shohei Ohtani could be better off focusing on just one position. The longtime MLB analyst believes that Ohtani could be the Jacob...
MLB
Popculture

MLB Team Fires Manager After Worst Start in Five Years

An MLB team made a big move to save their season. On Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies announced they have fired manager Joe Girardi. Currently, the team is 22-29 and off to their worst start since 2017. Coaching assistant Bobby Meacham has been let go as well, and bench coach Rob Thomson will serve as interim manager.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
thecomeback.com

MLB fans angry about latest disastrous bad strike three call

The Chicago Cubs defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 6-1 on Saturday afternoon. St. Louis had a chance to make a dent in its deficit late in the game. But that rally was thwarted, with an assist to home plate umpire, Bruce Dreckman. Trailing 5-1 in the seventh inning, the Cardinals...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Yankees Player Has Reportedly Requested A Trade: Fans React

Miguel Andujar has requested a trade from the New York Yankees after being optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Andujar started his career with such promise, hitting .297 with 27 homers and 92 RBIs during the 2018 season. Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to replicate that type of success.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Astros Reportedly Sign Star Slugger To Massive Extension

Yordan Alvarez will be staying in Houston for the foreseeable future. According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the Astros have agreed to a six-year, $115 million extension with the former ALCS MVP. Passan noted that Alvarez's contract is the biggest ever for a designated hitter. It's also the fourth biggest...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy