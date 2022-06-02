Mets play the Dodgers after Nido's 4-hit game

The Philadelphia Phillies had significant news to announce this Friday. They have fired manager Joe Girardi. "It has been a frustrating season for us up until this point, as we feel that our club has not played up to its capabilities," Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said in a statement. "While all of us share the responsibility for the shortcomings, I felt that a change was needed and that a new voice in the clubhouse would give us the best chance to turn things around."

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO