OLD - F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton ‘knocked off his perch’ at Mercedes as Red Bull face Max Verstappen backlash

By Michael Jones
 3 days ago

As the dust settles on the Monaco Grand Prix, Formula 1 moves towards the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with more intrigue than ever surrounding the 2022 season. Sergio Perez is one of the most fascinating characters in the sport, triumphing in a chaotic and thrilling race in Monte-Carlo on Sunday, before immediately extendeding his Red Bull contract to 2024 on Monday. The good news kept coming for Red Bull when the FIA dismissed complaints against both drivers, Perez and Max Verstappen , from Ferrari . But there is potential conflict in the air if Perez can keep his resurgence going to challenge the world champion’s superiority.

Ferrari are in some kind of turmoil with Charles Leclerc not only losing pole position but even a podium spot in his home race and more ground in the title race. There was a public spat between driver and team after calls by the team during the rain-delayed race proved exceptionally costly to leave the Monegasque furious.

Mick Schumacher thankfully walked away unharmed from a crash which saw his Haas machinery sensationally split in two, while there was again frustration for Lewis Hamilton as he was stuck behind an unaccommodating Fernando Alonso. Follow live news and reaction from the Monaco Grand Prix, plus build-up to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix :

