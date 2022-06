A 22-year old Sandpoint man is in county jail in lieu of $15,000 bond on an arson charge in connection with a May 15 midnight fire that gutted the Kamloops Klub Lounge. The blaze resulted in damage estimated at $15,000 to the lounge at 302 N. 1st that is the home of “Pend Oreille Pete,” the carved wooden figure of a pudgy fisherman which stands on the sidewalk in front of the establishment. Pete was moved during the fire and has since remained in front of an adjacent store.

BONNER COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO