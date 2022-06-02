County offices to close for Juneteenth

SANDPOINT — Who is the best?. That will be up to county residents as the annual Best of Bonner County gets underway. Nominations opened June 1, and close on Wednesday, June 29. To nominate someone for Best of Bonner County 2022, go online to bit.ly/3GRfvEr. Polls will open for...
SANDPOINT – The city has awarded a $141,335 bid to Wood’s Crushing and Hauling Inc. to repair Great Northern Road. The project will replace 1,300 feet and the full width of the road starting north of Gooby Road. Infrastructure and Development Service Director Amanda Wilson told the council the project was necessary due to the poor condition of that stretch of road.
SANDPOINT – The city council voted to renew the watershed trails license agreement between the city and Pend Oreille Pedalers at the meeting on Wednesday. At Wednesday’s council meeting Parks and Planning Development manager Maeve Nevins-Lavtar presented the revised agreement for the council to vote on which would maintain POP as the stewards of the trails within Little Sandcreek Watershed, a position the organization has held since 2015.
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a parking complaint in the 47000 block of Bottle Bay Road in Sagle at 6:17 a.m. Deputies assisted a citizen in...
COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris said he wants county commissioners to spend federal funds to expand the jail, rather than for the Justice Building located on the county's main campus in Coeur d'Alene. But federal guidelines state the funds can’t be used that way.
CLARK FORK — A bridge across Johnson Creek is set for replacement this fall, U.S. Forest Service officials said. The bridge, which accesses Forest Service lands and private properties along the eastern shore of Lake Pend Oreille, has a reduced load capacity for large trucks and machinery. Passenger vehicles are still able to use the bridge.
A 22-year old Sandpoint man is in county jail in lieu of $15,000 bond on an arson charge in connection with a May 15 midnight fire that gutted the Kamloops Klub Lounge. The blaze resulted in damage estimated at $15,000 to the lounge at 302 N. 1st that is the home of “Pend Oreille Pete,” the carved wooden figure of a pudgy fisherman which stands on the sidewalk in front of the establishment. Pete was moved during the fire and has since remained in front of an adjacent store.
A Priest River man was killed in a fatal crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 57 near Priest Lake. Idaho State Police said the man was killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred just before 2:33 p.m., according to a press release. The crash occurred near milepost 21 on Highway 57,...
If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to bcdailybee@bonnercountydailybee.com.
Sandpoint Elks Lodge No. 1736 recently honored area students at an awards dinner held June 1 with the students and their family members in attendance. Scholarships were awarded to 13 seniors and three continuing students. Elks officials said the organization received many applications, which were reviewed by a team of Elk members and rated on academic score, extracurricular activities, honors and awards, employment, community service and essay. The highest scoring applications were recognized.
SANDPOINT — More than 26 years ago, Ryan Robinson accepted his commission in the Idaho Army National Guard. Thursday, the Sandpoint resident returned to the Idaho Capitol where he was promoted to brigadier general by Gov. Brad Little. “I am truly honored and humbled to be selected for this...
SANDPOINT — A Sagle man convicted of second-degree murder will get a new trial after the Idaho Supreme Court vacated his original conviction, citing conflicting jury instructions. Michael Ryan McDermott, 50, was sentenced to 12 to 25 years in the March 2019 shooting death of Robert Cameroen Hegseth Wohali....
Janet Louise Merrill, PhD., passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho, at the age of 93. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the First Lutheran Church in Sandpoint with Pastor Steve Neuder officiating. A complete obituary will be published...
June is the perfect time to pick the books you want to read when the sun is at its harshest during July and August. Think about it: wouldn’t you rather have a nice selection of books to pick from at your leisure than trying to find something when you’re hot, sweaty and frustrated from trying to navigate Sandpoint summer traffic all day?
Preserve and steward the Baldfoot disc golf complex in order to provide a place for the free, safe, healthy, and enjoyable pursuit of disc golf for the regional community. That is the mission statement for Great Northern Disc Golf Inc. A non-profit organization founded in January 2022. “We had started...
Jeffrey Rich, 79, of Montoursville, formerly of Sandpoint, Idaho, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, after complications from a recent car accident. He was born on April 16, 1943 in Meriden, Connecticut, and was the son of the late Hershel T. and Ruth A. (Berner)...
▶️ Listen to this article now. North Idaho College on Wednesday announced five finalists in its presidential search. Interim President Michael Sebaaly is not among them. When asked, Sebaaly would not say whether he applied for the position. "I will continue to respect the confidentiality of the presidential search...
Mad Bomber Brewing Company, Black Sheep Sporting Goods, and Lucky Friday/Hecla Mining Company. In this episode of the North Idaho Now Podcast, Chanse Watson and Molly Roberts take you through the latest news coming out of the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press, the Bonner County Daily Bee, the Shoshone News-Press, and the the Bonners Ferry Herald from June 1-3.
