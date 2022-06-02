Best Shot - June 2, 2022

"A phenomenal view of our lake from Clark Fork," writes Jim Orbaugh in sharing this Best Shot. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to bcdailybee@bonnercountydailybee.com.

SANDPOINT, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO