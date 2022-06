Officials have released the names of two people that were killed in Massachusetts Friday after the vehicle they were traveling in hit a deer. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 4:50 a.m., Troopers assigned to the State Police-Concord Barracks responded to a crash involving an SUV that had struck a deer on I-495 northbound in Chelmsford at the 87.5 mile marker. The SUV subsequently veered into the median, went airborne, and struck several trees.

CHELMSFORD, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO