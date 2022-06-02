First Thursday: Pride Family Fun

" Art with a Heart: Interactive Workshops with Woodland Park Zoo #IAmLivingNorthwest. Enjoy an engaging conversation with a Woodland Park Zoo team member about the importance of coexisting with local wildlife. This unique workshop will feature artful activities where you can create your own urban/suburban streetscapes showcasing animals, plants and people through the use of images and drawing and make an all-ages craft that will help birds in your neighborhood. It's an opportunity for art and the understanding of the importance of creating a healthy, thriving northwest for humans and wildlife alike, to come together."

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO