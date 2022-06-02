First Thursday: Pride Family Fun

The Anacortes Waterfront Festival is a free event that showcases the best of waterfront activities. On Saturday, Quick and Dirty Boat Building teams build boats all day and then test their floatability. Register at the gazebo by the Cap Sante Marina’s main office for a free boat ride provided by the Anacortes Yacht Club. Hands-on children’s activities include building wooden sailboats with Fidalgo Island Rotary, games, making costumes, and more. The Channel of Discovery displays range from canoes and a pirate ship to learning about marine wildlife education and the environment. A great variety of food vendors offer everything from Hawaiian BBQ, shaved ice, cotton candy characters, corn dogs, Thai, Gyros, and more! Relax in the beer garden with live music and sea shanties.
