ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

First Thursday: Pride Family Fun

parentmap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this First Thursday, MOHAI offers a special welcome to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer...

www.parentmap.com

Comments / 0

Related
parentmap.com

VIRTUAL: Family Concert with Seattle Symphony: Coyote's Tale

Geared toward students ages 6–12, Family Concerts help build musical memories through timeless musical stories, holiday favorites and more. Come with us on a journey to the mythical lands of animals. Hear the captivating movements of the forest nymphs in Debussy’s Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, then join Coyote as he seeks a new name in Jerod Impichchaachaaha'Tate’s Spirit Chief Names the Animal People.
SEATTLE, WA
parentmap.com

Art with a Heart: Interactive Workshops with Woodland Park Zoo

" Art with a Heart: Interactive Workshops with Woodland Park Zoo #IAmLivingNorthwest. Enjoy an engaging conversation with a Woodland Park Zoo team member about the importance of coexisting with local wildlife. This unique workshop will feature artful activities where you can create your own urban/suburban streetscapes showcasing animals, plants and people through the use of images and drawing and make an all-ages craft that will help birds in your neighborhood. It's an opportunity for art and the understanding of the importance of creating a healthy, thriving northwest for humans and wildlife alike, to come together."
SEATTLE, WA
parentmap.com

Poochella in the Park

Welcome to Poochella at Asbery Field on Saturday, June 4, 2022 for an afternoon of frolicking, fun, and festivities. Bring your well-behaved buddy to meet vendors from various companies that focus on all things dog. From the best animal care clinics to the Marysville K-9 police unit, to toys and treats, Poochella is destined to be an amazing afternoon for you and your human.
MARYSVILLE, WA
parentmap.com

Refuge Day - Summer Series

Refuge Day is geared towards BIPOC (All are welcome.), featuring seasonal outdoor-focused activities, skill-sharing, and dance breaks!. RSVP today! Summer is on the horizon and we're celebrating Pride Month. We are excited to celebrate our LGBTQIA community with an all QTPOC artisan market and mini-workshops. Join us as the DJMixx America spins. This is a free family-friendly event, all are welcome.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Society
parentmap.com

The Heart of Tacoma Festival

Tacoma Refugee Choir, Green Trike and Tacoma Arts Live are excited to announce that we will be hosting a music festival entitled “The Heart of Tacoma Festival” at LeMay - America’s Car Museum (Haub Family Field) on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 10:00am to 4:00pm to celebrate healing that happens when we come together as a community.
TACOMA, WA
parentmap.com

Seattle Opera's Earth to Kenzie

Join us for public performances of our 2020 touring production, Earth to Kenzie. This new one-act opera charms with innovative and approachable tunes, while the memorable characters showcase the story’s themes of empathy and finding strength despite adversity. The fully staged and costumed opera is performed with professional singers and live piano accompaniment.
SEATTLE, WA
parentmap.com

Harbor Seal Pup Shower with Seattle Aquarium

It’s a seal-ebration! Every spring and summer, seal and sea lion mothers along the West coast give birth to their new generation of pups. You’re invited to join the Seattle Aquarium as we throw a Pup Shower in their honor. Participants will play games, make cards for the new parents, and learn the best gift they, as humans, can give their new seal neighbors.
SEATTLE, WA
parentmap.com

Tiger Year’s Dragon Boat Festival

Join us for Dragon Boat Festival, featuring the diversely talented international community of Sammamish and activities centered around Asian culture and ceremonial traditions. Event highlights include a vibrant performance by the International Lion Dance Team, a martial arts demonstration, music, dance, visual arts and a variety of interactive booths for kids.
SAMMAMISH, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Month#Family Fun#Transgender#Racism#Mohai#Lgbtq
parentmap.com

Anacortes Waterfront Festival

The Anacortes Waterfront Festival is a free event that showcases the best of waterfront activities. On Saturday, Quick and Dirty Boat Building teams build boats all day and then test their floatability. Register at the gazebo by the Cap Sante Marina’s main office for a free boat ride provided by the Anacortes Yacht Club. Hands-on children’s activities include building wooden sailboats with Fidalgo Island Rotary, games, making costumes, and more. The Channel of Discovery displays range from canoes and a pirate ship to learning about marine wildlife education and the environment. A great variety of food vendors offer everything from Hawaiian BBQ, shaved ice, cotton candy characters, corn dogs, Thai, Gyros, and more! Relax in the beer garden with live music and sea shanties.
ANACORTES, WA
parentmap.com

Fire Day with MOHAI and the Seattle Fire Department

Mark the 133rd anniversary of the Great Seattle Fire with MOHAI and the Seattle Fire Department at this free, family friendly event! Your firefighters-in-training will love trying on gear, learning fire safety tips and tricks, and climbing aboard a real working fire engine! Kids can also explore hands-on artifacts and historic fire equipment, meet local firefighters, and so much more.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy