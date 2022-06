CINCINNATI -- Years before Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray had solidified himself in the team’s rotation, he was a promising young prospect in the Reds' organization, fresh off a season as the top pitcher in NCAA Division-II. Gray was selected by the Reds in the supplemental second round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Le Moyne College in New York. After just 12 games in their system, the right hander was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and after rising to be the team’s No. 2 prospect in 2021, was shipped off once again, this time to the Washington Nationals at the Trade Deadline of that same year.

