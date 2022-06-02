ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil prices drop ahead of OPEC+ meeting on report Saudis will make up for any lost Russian supply

By Barbara Kollmeyer
 3 days ago
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (R) and Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, arrive at the 29th annual Middle East Petroleum and Gas conference in the Bahraini capital Manama on May 16, 2022. Mazen Mahdi/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Oil prices fell on Thursday ahead of an OPEC+ meeting, after a report surfaced that Saudi Arabia was prepared to pump more oil to compensate for any Russian output loss.

Price action

  • West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery
  • CL.1,
  • -0.75%
  • CLN22,
  • -0.75%
  • fell $2.34, or 2.6%, to $112.57 a barrel. Oil finished 0.5% higher at $115.26 a barrel on Nymex on Wednesday.
  • July Brent crude
  • BRNQ22,
  • -0.69%
  • dropped $2.85, or 3.3%, to $112.99 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe. Brent finished 0.6% higher at $116.29 a barrel on Wednesday.
  • June gasoline
  • RB00,
  • -0.62%
  • fell 1.5% to $4.008 a gallon, while June heating oil
  • HO00,
  • -0.20%
  • fell 2.2% to $4.055 a gallon.
  • July natural gas rose
  • 0.6% to $8.749 per million British thermal units.

Market drivers

Oil prices were sliding Thursday after the Financial Times reported that Saudi Arabia has told Western allies that it will raise production if it becomes apparent that global supply is facing a big drop in Russian output due to sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. Citing five persons with knowledge of the matter, the report said those concerns have increased since the EU recently imposing a ban on Russian oil by sea.

The sources said that Saudi Arabia sees a tight market, but no major shortages for now, though a ramping up of China’s economy as it recovers from the latest COVID outbreak could pressure supplies further. Easing lockdowns in China’s biggest cities have provided support for oil prices recently.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly resisted U.S. calls to increase supply and ease pressures on soaring gas prices.

Fresh speculation over Saudi Arabia’s thoughts on oil supply come as traders prepare for a Thursday meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, known as OPEC+. Hitting oil prices earlier this week was a report in The Wall Street Journal that the group was considering exempting Russia from its production targets.

Separately, the Associated Press reported that President Joe Biden was considering a face-to-face meeting with de facto Saudi ruler Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Biden denounced the Saudi royal family in 2019 after the 2018 killing and dismemberment of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi,

Investors will also be keeping an eye on U.S. supply data from the Energy Information Administration, scheduled for release at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. The report was delayed by a day due to Monday’s Memorial Day holiday.

Analysts and traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal estimate U.S. oil inventories declined by 500,000 barrels for the week ended May 27. Gasoline stockpiles are expected to decrease by 100,000 barrels from the previous week, while distillate inventories are expected to rise by 800,000 barrels.

The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, said late Wednesday that its weekly data showed a 1.2-million-barrel drop in crude supplies, a 256,000-barrel fall in gasoline stocks and an 858,000-barrel increase in distillate inventories, according to a source.

jody
3d ago

This administration makes no sense! Reduce American oil production for environmental reasons then the government goes begging to the Saudi’s for more oil? Feels like Biden’s administration is more about control than the environment.

Molly & Me
3d ago

Biden's Green Dream is a joke. You won't even be able to afford an EV by 2030. Right now they are going for $40,000 dollars and up. This will disable the American blue collar working class. And you still need fossil fuel to run the electric grids and charging stations. The economic hurricane is starting. Wait for it!!!

James Hensley
3d ago

now the price of gas should go down .but big gas companies will try to keep the price of gas up..if at all possible Americans should boycott big oil companies.especially the foreign BP.

