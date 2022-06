KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston Mayor Don Hardy is requesting stronger enforcement of a preexisting curfew for youths in the city. The city says its existing Youth Protection Ordinance, which has been in place for years, imposes a curfew that prevents anyone under 18 unaccompanied by their parents or guardians from being on the streets at night after 11 p.m.

KINSTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO