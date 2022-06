The Cavaliers own three picks in the upcoming draft, though most of the attention is on what Cleveland will do with the No. 14 selection. In Jonathan Givony’s latest mock draft, the Cavaliers take Malaki Branham with the selection. The Ohio State product has been getting some lottery buzz and the shooting guard should be able to help Cleveland on the wing, which is an area where they will look to add depth this offseason.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO