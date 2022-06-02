ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian Pulisic has harsh comments for U.S. soccer fans

By Alex Evans
 4 days ago
The U.S. men’s national soccer team beat Morocco 3-0 in an international friendly on Wednesday at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Although his team won the game, Christian Pulisic was not pleased with U.S. soccer fans. In a post-match interview with ESPN, Pulisic called out fans for their...

Cincinnati, OH
