Could the St. Louis Cardinals be a fit for Jose Quintana? It makes sense in many ways and could finally solidify a leaky starting rotation. The St. Louis Cardinals will have rotation reinforcements coming in the next couple weeks with Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz coming off the Injured List. But even then, with Jordan Hicks on the IL and likely to move back to the bullpen, they could use rotation upgrades.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO