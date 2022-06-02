Salt Lake overflows with a 6-5 Victory over Chihuahuas

The El Paso Downtown Management District (DMD) will once again provide the opportunity to get a taste of what five Downtown restaurants have to offer. On Wednesday, June 29, for just $35 a person, the Downtown Tasting Tour brought to you by the Law Office of Steve Ortega, will provide a map and a menu to five participating restaurants to taste a delectable dish from 5pm to 9pm.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO