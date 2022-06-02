ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Salt Lake overflows with a 6-5 Victory over Chihuahuas

By EPHP Promotions
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe El Paso Chihuahuas fell behind 6-0 early and scored five runs late but lost to the Salt Lake Bees 6-5 Wednesday night at Smith’s Ballpark. The teams have split the first two games of the series. El Paso...

Related
Chihuahuas out on top 5-4 against Salt Lake Saturday Night

The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed by two runs with two outs in the eighth inning Saturday and came back to beat the Salt Lake Bees 5-4. Luis Campusano hit a game-tying two-run single in the eighth, Luis Liberato hit a go-ahead solo home run in the ninth and reliever Travis Bergen left the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to seal the win.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso Locomotive vs Hartford Athletic ends in 1-1 Draw

El Paso Locomotive (6-6-3, 21 points, West-6) moved to six-games undefeated at Southwest University Park with a 1-1 draw against Hartford Athletic on Saturday night. Locomotive Academy Midfielder Diego Abarca became the youngest player to score in Locomotive history with his first professional goal in the 54th minute. “We have...
Downtown Tasting Tour Returns

The El Paso Downtown Management District (DMD) will once again provide the opportunity to get a taste of what five Downtown restaurants have to offer. On Wednesday, June 29, for just $35 a person, the Downtown Tasting Tour brought to you by the Law Office of Steve Ortega, will provide a map and a menu to five participating restaurants to taste a delectable dish from 5pm to 9pm.
EL PASO, TX
Monument of Mexican President in U.S. National Park to Commemorate 1963 Treaty and Binational Unity

A bronze statue of Mexican president Benito Juárez will be unveiled at Chamizal National Memorial in El Paso, Texas on September 25, 2022. The monument will be the fourth installment of the XII Travelers Memorial of the Southwest series, a tribute to a dozen pioneers and historical figures who traversed through the Pass of the North area now known as the Paso del Norte region.
EL PASO, TX
City of El Paso Deputy City Manager Receives Texas Emergency Management Leadership Award

Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino has been recognized with the Texas Emergency Management Leadership Award during the Texas Emergency Management Conference. The award recognizes D’Agostino’s leadership, character, and commitment during the multiple crises our community has experienced in recent years, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the resurfacing migrant crisis in 2022. Before being named a Deputy City Manager D’Agostino, a 29-year El Paso Fire Department veteran, served as the El Paso Fire Chief from 2017 to 2022, overseeing the Fire Department, Animal Services, Office of Emergency Management, and the Department of Public Health.
EL PASO, TX
City Seeking Volunteers to Develop Vision for Memorial Park Master Plan

The City of El Paso is seeking volunteers to serve on a committee of citizens to develop a vision for future improvements of Memorial Park, an iconic public space in Central El Paso. “Parks and Recreation is beginning the process of creating a master plan for Memorial Park,” said Cultural...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso Area CBP Officers Seize 248 Pounds of Hard Narcotics

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized sizeable amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine over the last two weeks. “We have seen the devasting number of drug overdose deaths occurring in our nation. Every time a CBP officer stops a...
EL PASO, TX

