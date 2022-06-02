ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Sky, MT

Big Sky Resort Adds New Feature That Will Sure Be A Hit

By Will Gordon
 4 days ago
This is the one ski resort in America that is constantly updating and adding new features to excite new and returning customers. KBZK reports that Big Sky Resort is breaking ground to build a new tram system for Lone Peak, and the resort has high hopes. This new tram system will...

Big Sky Resort delays some summer activities

BIG SKY – Big Sky Resort announced today that due to current snow conditions, some summer resort activities will have delayed openings. Open dates for mountain biking, hiking, archery, mini golf and the search for creature X have all been pushed back from June 11 to June 18. Big Sky Resort has received up to 4 feet of snow on the mountain since April 24 and trails are still covered in snow despite their teams’ best efforts to clear them, according to a statement from the resort.
Solomon Levy – an advocate, ally for Timber Butte Indians

Researching Butte’s “Cree Village,” the Indian encampment located at Timber Butte at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries, is a challenging task. The itinerant bands of Chippewas, Crees and Métis who intermittently resided at the camp left the most nebulous of trails. They do not appear on any city censuses or Indian census rolls, and contemporary reports habitually misspelled and mistranslated Indian names. This was often done willfully, and even mockingly. The sad fact is these contemporary newspapers reveal more about the anti-Indian sentiments which prevailed at the time than they do about the Indians themselves. But after scouring those yellowed and fading pages, one long-forgotten name appears repeatedly as an advocate, ally, legal advisor and publicist for Butte’s “Landless Indians,” and as a committed collaborator in their campaign for a permanent settlement in the state. That name is Solomon I. Levy.
Bozeman Residents Find Alien-like Growths on Trees

Bozeman residents are seeing a strange, gelatinous growth on junipers and other trees around hiking trails and yards throughout town. Though some may be concerned about the potentially harmful growths, it seems that the ominous-looking masses are more bark than bite. Known as cedar apple rust, these growths are a...
Locals Say These Two Montana Restaurants Are More Expensive

If you want to break the bank when it comes to dinner, these places are within an hour of Bozeman. A few days ago, we did a post about the Most Expensive Restaurant in Montana, and according to the list, it was The TEN in Billings, Montana. The TEN is known for its beautifully cooked steaks, enhancements, and professional atmosphere.
Montana’s republican leaders highlight booming jobs market and new business development

BOZEMAN, M.T. (KUMV) - Montana Republican senator Steve Daines showcased new businesses and opportunities during the “On The Rise” Economic Summit in Bozeman Thursday. He was joined by Governor Greg Gianforte, the state’s department of commerce, and several business leaders, who discussed emerging technology being developed in Montana and how they are fueling job creation and growth.
Is Glacier National Park Better Than Yellowstone? No Way!

The debate on what is the better national park in Montana might be a heated debate with locals. Montana is blessed to have two outstanding national parks that people from all over the country travel to visit. Yellowstone National Park is down the road from us in Bozeman, and Glacier National Park rests in Northwest Montana. Both national parks are well known and loved by many locals. The question is, which one is best?
"Clancy Days" does it right this year with a bigger and better small-town celebration!

HELENA, Mont. – The small town of Clancy celebrated years of culture and community with what has been known throughout the town over several decades as “Clancy Days.”. The festivities kicked off with a pancake breakfast at Fire Hall, arts and crafts, with over 25 vendors of all sorts and sizes following later, with the iconic “Clancy Days” parade.
Don’t Miss It! Huge Community-Wide Yard Sale This Weekend

If you're a bargain shopper and looking for something fun to do this weekend, you have to check out this community-wide garage sale in the Manhattan area. On Saturday, June 4 from 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., head to Manhattan, Churchill, and Amsterdam for a huge community-wide garage sale. There will be over 20 different garage sales on Saturday.
Warning! Popular Recreation Area in Montana Temporarily Closed

A popular recreation area in Montana is temporarily closed to the public while crews work to repair damage caused by heavy rainfall over Memorial Day weekend. According to a press release from Northwestern Energy, Ennis Lake Road is currently closed downstream of Madison Dam for repairs. The road is expected to reopen in the morning on Sunday, June 5.
Every Drop Counts: What does the recent groundwater study tell us?

The Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology recently released findings from a study that shed light on threats to Big Sky’s groundwater and identified its direct connection with the Middle Fork of the Gallatin River. The study, titled “Hydrogeology and Groundwater Availability at Big Sky, Montana” by hydrogeologist James...
Massive Spring Snowstorm Dumps Six Feet Of Snow On Beartooth Highway

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The most beautiful highway in America is still closed. A massive spring snowstorm has delayed the opening of the Beartooth Highway — which was dubbed the most beautiful in the U.S. years ago by CBS journalist Charles Kuralt for his “On The Road” series.
Self-Driving Car Company Announces New Facility in Bozeman

A leader in self-driving vehicle technology has announced plans to build a new 78,000 square-foot facility at the Montana State University Innovation Campus in Bozeman. Aurora, a self-driving vehicle technology company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and in Mountain View, California is expanding and adding a new facility in Bozeman. Aurora is known for developing the Aurora Driver, a computer system that can be integrated into cars for autonomous driving.
Bozeman Pride Night 2022: 70s Disco Party at The Rialto

WHERE: The Rialto (10 West Main Street, downtown Bozeman) ONLINE TICKETS: 70's Disco in Costume are $25 +$0.63 service fee, 70's Disco DRAG are $15 +$0.38 Service fee. THE TRISHAS: "Three besties throwing LGBTQ+ friendly parties in Bozeman! Drag, and themes, and shenanigans oh my!" HOSTED BY: Bozeman LGBT Community...
Do You Know The Most Expensive Restaurant in Montana?

If you are willing to drop a lot of cash on a fancy dinner, you better hope it's worth the price. Lovefood created a list of Each State's Most Expensive Restaurants, and the choice for Montana is quite surprising. The reason being, I was expecting a restaurant in Bozeman, Missoula, Big Sky, or even Whitefish to be the location of the most expensive restaurant in Montana. Sadly, I was mistaken.
Helena golf pro to play in inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open

HELENA — Ryan Cutter is a PGA certified pro golfer and double amputee. USGA is hosting their first-ever Adaptive Open Championship, but now Cutter needs the help of the community to get him there. The U.S. Adaptive Open Championship will showcase the world’s best golfers with disabilities. The competition...
Anaconda keeping up with business and population boom

Anaconda is getting a whole lot bigger with new businesses and population growth that hasn’t been seen since the 1980s. "Today there’s a lot of success that you can see in all of the retail shops and restaurants and bars and businesses that are opening up in the downtown area." said Adam Vauthier, executive director of Discover Anaconda.
Bozeman’s Affordable Housing Crisis Tied To Newcomers And Wall Street

Calling a time out on the boom: two former mayors from one of the fastest-growing small cities in America want temporary moratorium on new housing development. EDITOR'S NOTE: Some members of the Bozeman City Commission and lobbyists for the building industry claim that weakening regulations and allowing aggressive infill in favor of the free market will cure Bozeman's deepening affordable housing crisis. But two former mayors in the op-ed below say it's actually caused by a myriad of factors, including the city's inability to deal with growth at the north end of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, speculative real estate and a planning department that is both overwhelmed and ill-equipped to deal with the unprecedented boom transforming both Bozeman and Gallatin County, Montana. Affordable housing challenges in Bozeman and Big Sky are spilling over into neighboring valleys and they are equally dire in Jackson Hole and Teton Valley, Idaho. Steve Kirchhoff, known for being a political progressive, served one term as mayor of Bozeman and was on the city commission from 1999 to 2007. Jeff Krauss, known as a libertarian and conservative, served three terms as Bozeman mayor and was on the commission from 2004 to 2020.
