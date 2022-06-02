ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Infamous Haiku Stairs to be dismantled

By Lia Kamanā
KITV.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAIKU VALLEY, Oahu (KITV4) -- After months of deliberation, the famous Haiku Stairs or 'Stairway to Heaven' will be dismantled. That was the decision from the Honolulu City Council on Wednesday, June 1, when they approved the budget for Fiscal Year 2023. Included in the budget, $1.3-million for the...

Hazz Matt
3d ago

Aloha to a beautiful hike that only long time windward residents knew about, until the transplants came and decided to be social media stars. Then the tourists hikers came and disturbed the surrounding community and the environment, started falling off cliffs, suing the City (and winning big bucks) which is taking tax payer's money, and driving up our first responders budget. Now it's going to take $1.3 M to take it down. Thanks to transplants and social media, the local residents lost another secret Landmark. Like I always say, "Tourists, please stay in Waikiki, visit tourist sites, spend all your vacation money, then go home.

