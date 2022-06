Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor could have a conflict of interest as the state Department of Law that he oversees looks into the legality of using public funds for private education through the state’s correspondence school, or homeschool, allotment program. His wife is a major proponent of the concept and wrote publicly about her plan […] The post Alaska attorney general could benefit from state reimbursements for private schooling appeared first on Alaska Beacon.

1 DAY AGO