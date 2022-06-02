ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Japan price pressures mount as firms ditch 'deflation' model, says BOJ official

By Leika Kihara
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qvEfF_0fxuivKA00

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan may see inflationary pressure build as more companies shift away from a business model that worked under a prolonged period of deflation, Bank of Japan board member Seiji Adachi said on Thursday.

But he warned that it was “premature” to tighten monetary policy now, as inflation remains short of the central bank’s 2% target and the economy has yet to fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the impact of the pandemic continuing, shifting to tighter monetary policy now would inflict huge damage to business and household activity,” Adachi said in a speech.

Adachi later told a briefing the BOJ could consider normalising monetary policy if consumer inflation that strips away one-off factors like fuel and fresh food costs, heads closer to 2%.

Such inflation, which reflects the economy’s strength, “may head near 2% if companies continue to pass on higher costs to consumers,” he told reporters, adding that there were both upside and downside risks to Japan’s price outlook.

Japan was mired in two decades of deflation after the burst of an asset-inflated bubble in the late 1990s, when weak consumption forced firms to cut prices to lure consumers. That, in turn, led to slow wage growth, giving households less purchasing power.

As global commodity prices rise, more companies are raising rates now in a sign they are shifting away from the low-profit business model that worked under periods of deflation, he said.

“There’s a good chance Japan’s inflationary pressure will heighten ahead,” said Adachi, who has consistently voted with the majority of the board in keeping policy ultra-loose.

Adachi also said the BOJ would not raise interest rates to slow the pace of recent yen declines.

“We should not forget that a strong yen was among factors that led to Japan’s prolonged deflation and two ‘lost’ decades” of economic stagnation, he added.

Core consumer inflation, which strips away the effect of volatile fresh food prices, hit 2.1% in April, exceeding the BOJ’s target for the first time in seven years due largely to surging fuel costs.

But a separate index that excludes both fresh food and fuel costs stood at 0.8% in April, a sign inflationary pressure has yet to broaden to wider sectors of the economy.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russian rouble falls below 62 vs dollar on Friday trade

June 3 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell below 62 to the dollar on Friday and lost over 1% versus the euro as foreign demand for roubles to pay for Russian gas weakened. At 0757 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% weaker against the dollar at 62.17 and had eased 1.1% to trade at 66.29 versus the euro.
ECONOMY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, baht top loser

June 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 130.610 130.86 +0.19 Sing dlr 1.375 1.3757 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 29.420 29.388 -0.11 Baht 34.420 34.34 -0.23 Peso 52.915 52.9 -0.03 Rupiah 14465.000 14435 -0.21 Rupee 77.623 77.6225 +0.00 Yuan 6.654 6.66 +0.09 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 130.610 115.08 -11.89 Sing dlr 1.375 1.3490 -1.89 Taiwan dlr 29.420 27.676 -5.93 Korean won 1242.700 1188.60 -4.35 Baht 34.420 33.39 -2.99 Peso 52.915 50.99 -3.64 Rupiah 14465.000 14250 -1.49 Rupee 77.623 74.33 -4.24 Ringgit 4.387 4.1640 -5.08 Yuan 6.654 6.3550 -4.49 (Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
MARKETS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher as U.S. Treasury yields slip, rate-hike bets weigh

* U.S. job growth beats expectations in May * U.S. consumer inflation data awaited on Friday * The European Central Bank meeting due on Thursday (Adds comments, updates prices) By Swati Verma June 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Monday, supported by a slight pullback in U.S. Treasury yields, although bullion's outlook remained vulnerable to aggressive interest rate hikes by central banks. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,853.43 per ounce, as of 0208 GMT, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,856.20. Gold was still trading below last week's highs with prices dropping about 1% on Friday after data showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in May and maintained a fairly strong pace of wage increases. "Coming after the recent U.S. job report, market participants will continue to be highly sensitive to any cues on central banks' policy outlook, with guidance from the RBA and ECB on watch this week, along with the key U.S. CPI data," said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG. The U.S. CPI data this Friday will be the next focus for further signals about the Federal Reserve's tightening path. The Fed is on track for half a point interest rate increases at June and July policy meetings, and Friday's jobs report raised the possibility of rate hikes even beyond. Investors also ramped up their bets on European Central Bank interest rate rises this year, and priced in a bigger, 50 basis-point hike at one of the bank's policy meetings by October. Higher rates raise the opportunity cost of holding gold, which yields no interest. The higher oil prices also did not provide much relief on the inflation front, translating into the risks of more persistent inflation pressuring central banks to tighten more aggressively, Jun Rong added. In other metals, silver climbed 1.5% to $22.24 per ounce and palladium added 1.6% to $2,007.18. Platinum rose 0.6% to $1,019.79 per ounce, after hitting its highest since late March at $1,032.50 on Friday. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deflation#Price Index#Food Prices#Bank Of Japan Board
Reuters

Australia shares likely to fall at open, NZ closed

June 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open lower on Monday, taking cues from global equity markets after the U.S. employment report on Friday indicated the Federal Reserve will likely continue on an aggressive monetary policy tightening path to curb inflation. The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 28.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.9% on Friday. New Zealand markets are closed for a public holiday. (Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Reuters

Russian billionaire's wife contests EU sanctions

June 4 (Reuters) - A European Union decision to extend sanctions against Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko to his wife is "irrational" because she has never held Russian citizenship or resided in Russia, a representative for the couple said on Saturday. Aleksandra Melnichenko, who was born in Belgrade and holds Serbian...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Biden wishes Elon Musk 'luck' on moon trip after job cut plans

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del., June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden compared Tesla (TSLA.O) unfavorably to Ford (F.N) on Friday, while sarcastically wishing Chief Executive Elon Musk "lots of luck" on his "trip to the moon" after the billionaire expressed reservations about the economy. Musk wrote in an email to...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Metal, technology stocks drag Indian shares lower

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Monday dragged by technology and metal stocks, while global investor mood turned cautious ahead of key U.S. economic growth data and central bank rate decisions in Europe and India this week. The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.65% at 16,475.65, as of...
STOCKS
Reuters

Australian shares track global equities lower; NZ closed

June 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Monday, pulled down by a slide in global equities on Friday as U.S. jobs data signalled the Federal Reserve will likely continue raising interest rates to ease inflation. The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.4% at 7,211.80 by 0038 GMT, with most...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

466K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy