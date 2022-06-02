“Milk” Pride Movie Night at Castro Theatre (SF)

Max Blechman is originally from Brooklyn, New York and Kazu Umeki spent his early years in Tokyo, Japan. They now live together on Castro Street in San Francisco. In our sixth exhibit, we’d like to present something that is hard to describe. Is this photography? Yes, definitely so. But why are they photographing old figurines and vases? And why are they arranged in such a strange fashion?

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO