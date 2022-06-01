Taiwan Excellence’s “Explore Every Terrain” Pavilion Showcases Trailblazing Products at Outdoor Retailer Summer Show

1 of 2

Outdoor Retailer Summer Show – With the theme “Explore Every Terrain,” the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), Taiwan’s foremost trade promotion organization, is set to exhibit a multitude of fun and innovative outdoor products at the 2022 Outdoor Retailer Summer show. The exhibition Pavilion will feature different “terrains” where visitors can see and experience the wonderful application of award-winning Taiwanese companies and their products. Eleven trailblazing companies will showcase products for endless adventures — from mountain biking to off-roading, swimming to spearfishing, camping to backpacking, and much more.

The US outdoor recreation products market is on a rapid upward trajectory and is expected to reach USD 178,311.95 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.95% according to Verified Market Research. This growth is fueled by heightened consumer awareness of the side effects of a sedentary lifestyle and increasing preference to lead a healthy and active life. These Taiwanese outdoor sporting goods brands are strongly influenced by the market and focus on innovating and investing to maintain their top spot in the industry.

The Taiwan Excellence “Explore Every Terrain” Pavilion, located at Booth 53047-UL, will feature the following 11 companies showing fun and innovative outdoor products in the following categories:

Sports Apparel & Gear

AROPEC, a global 50-year water sports designer and manufacturer, displays its Spearfishing Wetsuit , designed to keep you protected and unnoticed when you are hunting in the water. The neoprene suits, available in thicknesses from 2mm to 5mm, feature a loading pad on the chest, reinforced elbows and knees and distinctive and unique camouflage patterns in camo blue, green, copper brown.

, designed to keep you protected and unnoticed when you are hunting in the water. The neoprene suits, available in thicknesses from 2mm to 5mm, feature a loading pad on the chest, reinforced elbows and knees and distinctive and unique camouflage patterns in camo blue, green, copper brown. AROFLY, a global 40-year sporting goods veteran, is showcasing its AROFLY LINK Transmitter , the world’s smallest and most affordable bike power meter. It is a complete biking solution designed for users who already have their own GPS computer. The LINK transmitter is compatible with all GPS bike computers and transmits data straight to the Cloud.

the world’s smallest and most affordable bike power meter. It is a complete biking solution designed for users who already have their own GPS computer. The LINK transmitter is compatible with all GPS bike computers and transmits data straight to the Cloud. ATUNAS, Taiwan’s leading outdoor apparel and equipment manufacturer, is presenting one of its new eco-friendly EVA water sports products, the Floating Tube with Shark Fin Board . The board is easy to carry, thanks to the unique design of its grip handles. It comes with a cup or bottle holder on each side of the board, and a box to keep personal belongings. The customized shark fin-styled board has a bright marble color as the base which can be repainted to be more eye-catchy in the water.

. The board is easy to carry, thanks to the unique design of its grip handles. It comes with a cup or bottle holder on each side of the board, and a box to keep personal belongings. The customized shark fin-styled board has a bright marble color as the base which can be repainted to be more eye-catchy in the water. MiTAC Digital Technology, an innovator in automotive electronics, shows its Mio MiVue M760D , a sleek, lightweight, and waterproof rider camera with built-in GPS with automatic positioning, time calibration and track recording and built-in super capacitor. Accompanied by MiVue M760D, the rider’s journey will be captured in Full HD 1080p and with Sony’s high-quality STARVIS™ sensor. It is ideal for riders looking to capture stunning imagery even in low-light conditions.

, a sleek, lightweight, and waterproof rider camera with built-in GPS with automatic positioning, time calibration and track recording and built-in super capacitor. Accompanied by MiVue M760D, the rider’s journey will be captured in Full HD 1080p and with Sony’s high-quality STARVIS™ sensor. It is ideal for riders looking to capture stunning imagery even in low-light conditions. SAEKO, the noteworthy goggles designer and manufacturer, displays three swim goggles. Its Carina Swimming Goggles, with a delicate and streamlined design, fit a variety of face shapes with five different sized nose clips and Ultrafast quick fit rear buckle system (US Patent). Users can easily put Carina on, then do freestyle, butterfly, or backstroke – in style! Swimming Goggles JET Mirror, for those with a need for speed, include a hydrodynamic, low-profile lens for lower water resistance. The patented quick FIT strap makes adjusting the straps easier than traditional straps. A mirror coated lens decreases glare and increases visibility. For seniors, Swimming Goggles Pacific Max have a 170-degree super wide-angle lens and extra 35mm lens size to increase field of view. The 0.88 ultra-light ergonomic 3D eye mask is ultra-comfortable and reduces facial pressure.

Smart Health Wearables

ASUSTek, a world class technology company, is focusing on its VivoWatch, first wearable health tracker to integrate a pair of medical-grade ECG and PPG sensors. The sensors calculate pulse transit time (PTT), and measure heart rate, and sleep and activity stress levels throughout the day. Together with ASUS’ HealthConnect app, it lets users manage blood pressure, heart rate, female period, medication reminders as well as share wellness data with family or doctor. Stylish and durable, the watch has a 14-day battery life.

first wearable health tracker to integrate a pair of medical-grade ECG and PPG sensors. The sensors calculate pulse transit time (PTT), and measure heart rate, and sleep and activity stress levels throughout the day. Together with ASUS’ HealthConnect app, it lets users manage blood pressure, heart rate, female period, medication reminders as well as share wellness data with family or doctor. Stylish and durable, the watch has a 14-day battery life. ible Technology, a smart wearable device company, demonstrates its Airvida M1 Wearable Ionic Air Purifier , the world’s smallest and most powerful wearable air purifier. It constantly generates 2M negative ions/cm3 every .06 seconds around the user’s facial area and has been scientifically proven to reduce coronavirus (99.7% removal rate), pollen, allergens, viruses, bacteria, smog, and pet dander. When on its charging doc, it can be an elegant desktop purifier.

, the world’s smallest and most powerful wearable air purifier. It constantly generates 2M negative ions/cm3 every .06 seconds around the user’s facial area and has been scientifically proven to reduce coronavirus (99.7% removal rate), pollen, allergens, viruses, bacteria, smog, and pet dander. When on its charging doc, it can be an elegant desktop purifier. Makalot, a market leading garment manufacturer, introduces its WIIM Health Shirt. This “connected” shirt is a smart health platform incorporating an ECG sensor. It provides 24-hour monitoring, such as heart rate, sleep, water consumption, activity reports, etc., to assist daily life, health, and medical care. Also showcased is WIIM PRO EMS. These pants/shorts feature an electrical muscle stimulation system (EMS), to target specific muscle groups for faster training. It is designed to help beginners kickstart their fitness journey with the easiest, quickest workout ever. With 20 intensity levels, it’s powerful enough for even the strongest athletes.

Home & Travel

ASUSTek is also displaying the ZenBeam Latte L1, a unique coffee-mug-shaped portable projector. With projection sizes ranging from 40 to 120 inches (1 to 3.2 meters), it transforms any room into a home cinema.

a unique coffee-mug-shaped portable projector. With projection sizes ranging from 40 to 120 inches (1 to 3.2 meters), it transforms any room into a home cinema. FECA , a magic suction cup brand, shows three innovative products. Its Canopy suction cups are portable and convenient to carry and store. Each suction cup holds up to 20kgs (or 45lbs), handles temperatures from 70 to -10∘C and is 100% waterproof. The cups can be attached on non-porous and smooth surfaces and can be used for outdoor activities like camping, hiking, and picnics. Its Bicycle Holder can hang on the bike, golf bag, baby cart, and others for convenient storage with a load capacity of 20kg. And its Slam Dunk Basketball Kit , which has strong suction, is portable and a good choice for indoor or outdoor sports for adults and kids. The kit includes one basketball (15cm diameter), hoop & net, ball needle and pumper.

a magic suction cup brand, shows three innovative products. Its are portable and convenient to carry and store. Each suction cup holds up to 20kgs (or 45lbs), handles temperatures from 70 to -10∘C and is 100% waterproof. The cups can be attached on non-porous and smooth surfaces and can be used for outdoor activities like camping, hiking, and picnics. Its can hang on the bike, golf bag, baby cart, and others for convenient storage with a load capacity of 20kg. And its , which has strong suction, is portable and a good choice for indoor or outdoor sports for adults and kids. The kit includes one basketball (15cm diameter), hoop & net, ball needle and pumper. Ju Tian, expert manufacturer of special plant fiber dinnerware, shows three sustainable and eco-friendly products : Sugarcane Straws, Sugarcane Cutlery and Plant Fiber Sustainable Bottle. The products are produced from using compostable materials such as recycled sugar cane bagasse and coffee grounds. The straws are tasteless, come in a variety of sizes and never get soggy! The cutlery is heat resistant up to 80C/176F and has an 18-month shelf life. The bottle comes with natural and distinctive colors found in plant fibers, is easily compostable and finally degrades into H2O, CO2, and other nutrients.

and The products are produced from using compostable materials such as recycled sugar cane bagasse and coffee grounds. The straws are tasteless, come in a variety of sizes and never get soggy! The cutlery is heat resistant up to 80C/176F and has an 18-month shelf life. The bottle comes with natural and distinctive colors found in plant fibers, is easily compostable and finally degrades into H2O, CO2, and other nutrients. Vago is a utility product specially designed for storage purposes. Its Portable Vacuum Compressor makes travelling and storing convenient by reducing luggage saving up to 50% of the space! VAGO is handy (weighing only 77g or 0.16lbs and just 7 cm or 2.7 inches long) and uses a Micro USB connector to import power, freeing it from voltage requirements of any country. The vacuum bag is made of three unique compound materials that can withstand repeated usage.

Come “Explore Every Terrain” at our Taiwan Excellence pavilion at Booth 53047-UL. To learn more about the pavilion or to schedule a visit, click here.

Information aboutTAIWAN EXCELLENCEand TAITRA:

The symbol of Taiwan Excellence was established in 1992 by Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, and subsequently the Taiwan Excellence Selection was launched the following year. The selection is based on the distinct criteria of R&D, quality, design, and marketing. Products that have been selected for the Taiwan Excellence Awards would serve as examples of the domestic industries and be promoted by the government in the international market in an effort to shape the creative image for Taiwanese businesses. This year marks the 31 st selection, making the symbol of Taiwan Excellence a prestigious brand for enterprises in Taiwan to strive and be recognized by, and is highly reputed throughout the world. Please visit www.taiwanexcellence.org for more information.

Organized by:

Taiwan External Trade Development Council ( TAITRA ) is the foremost non-profit, semi-governmental trade promotion organization in Taiwan. Founded in 1970 to help promote foreign trade, TAITRA is jointly sponsored by the government, industry associations, and several commercial organizations. TAITRA assists Taiwanese businesses in strengthening their international competitiveness and in dealing with the challenges they face in foreign markets. TAITRA boasts a well-coordinated trade promotion and information network consisting of over 1,200 trained specialists stationed throughout its Taipei headquarters and 60 branches worldwide. Together with its sister organizations, the Taiwan Trade Center ( TTC ) and Taipei World Trade Center ( TWTC ), TAITRA has created a wealth of trade opportunities through effective promotion strategies. www.taitra.org.tw

