I must have food that is fiery, and have craved it since even before I can remember. My mother infused my baby food with spicy hot Indian pickles to keep the traditions of the faraway subcontinent alive on my tongue. Those of us who like to play where the heat level of a food causes physical pain know that heavenly new flavors await, along with a delicious buzz and sinus clearing.

