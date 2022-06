BTS seems to have a collaboration with Charlie Puth on the way, on top of their anticipated release with Snoop Dogg. On Sunday, during an interview at the iHeart Radio Wango Tango concert, Puth shared that his upcoming album is set to release in September. “I heard that too, and everybody in my camp doesn’t know the day it comes out. We legitimately have no idea of the day it comes out. We do, but like we just figured it out,” the singer responded when the interviewer asked if he had a collaboration with BTS in the works.

MUSIC ・ 2 HOURS AGO