Sarah Jessica Parker has commented on the rift between her and her former Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall for the first time.Parker has spoken about Cattrall’s absence from the show’s recent reboot And Just Like That in the past but has never directly commented on the bad feeling between the two until now.“It’s very hard to talk about the situation with Kim,” Parker said on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast released on Thursday (2 June).“There were just a lot of public conversations about how she felt about the show,” Parker said about Cattrall’s highly publicised criticisms....

