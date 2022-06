Following an indifferent showing in the inaugural Anglo-Italian Cup in 1970, Sunderland took part again two years later, only to get off to a bad start. After throwing away a two-goal lead against Atalanta, the Lads were keen to give a better account of themselves on this day in 1972, but whilst they produced an excellent showing against Cagliari, the match still ended on a sour note.

