In the First Judicial Court of the State of Nevada. Notice is hereby given that Pete Bowers has filed in this Court a VERIFIED PETITION FOR FULL ADMINISTRATION AND FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION; AND PETITION FOR FULL ADMINISTRATION UNDER INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATION OF ESTATES ACT a hearing has been set for the 11th day of July 2022 at 8:30 a.m. in the Courthouse of the above-entitled Court. All persons interested are notified to appear and show cause why the Petition should not be granted.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO