ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 could drop this iconic feature

By Carrie Marshall
T3
T3
 4 days ago

Of all the features that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has, I like its bezel the best. Whereas the Apple Watch has its Digital Crown, which is ultimately based on the headwear of European monarchs, Samsung has a much more modern solution: its wonderfully tactile rotating ring. As much as I love digital technology you can't beat a good bit of engineering, especially if it's of the spinny clicky kind.

So I'm sad to hear that the next generation Galaxy Watch, or the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro model at least, won't have it. I think that's a shame, because I've used a ton of smartwatches from a variety of brands and I think Samsung's bezel is the best smartwatch control: it's by far the most intuitive way to scroll through menus. But according to the latest rumours, if you're big on bezels then "the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will disappoint you."

What to expect from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

According to Android Police , Samsung has three versions of the Galaxy Watch 5 in development, codenamed Heart-S, Heart-L and Heart-Pro. They'll be differently sized from each other but will all have battery improvements: 10 percent better in the smallest model and possibly as much as 60 percent more battery life in the biggest Pro model.

But according to reliable leaker Ice Universe, the Pro isn't getting the bezel that Samsung smartwatch owners are so familiar with. And if it's not coming to the biggest, most expensive model, then it seems unlikely that we'll see it in the smaller ones either.

I'm sure Samsung has its reasons, but with the forthcoming Google Pixel Watch sticking with the traditional crown too it seems a shame that we're losing such a nice bit of design: from the clackiness of the best gaming keyboards to the smooth scrolling of the iconic iPod wheel, the places where our fingers touch technology deserve a little treat sometimes.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy Watch#Design#Engineering#The Apple Watch#Digital Crown#European#Android Police#The Galaxy Watch 5#Ice Universe#Pro
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
T3

T3

98
Followers
148
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy