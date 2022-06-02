ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

True the Vote Testifies to Arizona Legislators Regarding ‘2,000 Mules’ Documentary on Ballot Harvesting, Urges Passage of HB 2289

By Rachel Alexander
arizonasuntimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo representatives from True the Vote, the election integrity organization whose work using GPS smartphone data to investigate ballot harvesting in Arizona and other states was featured in the recent 2,000 Mules documentary by Dinesh D’Souza, testified during an Arizona legislative hearing on Tuesday providing further details. Catherine Engelbrecht, the founder...

arizonasuntimes.com

Comments / 15

pissed veteran
1d ago

the world knows and sees leftists democratic party officials politicians supporters hate anything fact proof against them..

Reply
7
