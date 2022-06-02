ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

New Zealand Rugby to sign commercial deal with Silver Lake

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XZhM4_0fxu8KvC00

New Zealand Rugby has been given approval to sign a ground-breaking deal with California-based private equity firm Silver Lake which will bring a cash windfall but which some observers fear may threaten the “special bond” between New Zealanders and their national team, the All Blacks .

NZR chairman Stewart Mitchell described it as a “monumental moment" for the sport.

Silver Lake will pay around 200 million New Zealand dollars ($130 million) for a share of between 5-8% in NZR’s future commercial revenues, which it pledges to use its expertise to increase.

NZR will use the money to improve player pay, support grassroots rugby and shore up its own finances which were hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delegates to New Zealand Rugby special general meeting on Thursday voted 89-1 to support the deal which took almost two years to come to fruition because of initial opposition from the Rugby Players’ Association.

The RPA urged the sport's administrators to consider alternative investment sources, including a share float that would allow small New Zealand investors to have a share of the All Blacks.

Almost NZ$37 million ($24 million) will be distributed almost as soon as the deal is signed; NZ$1 million to each of New Zealand’s top-level provinces, NZ$500,000 to lower-tier provinces, NZ$2 million to Maori rugby, NZ$7.5 million to clubs and NZ$5 million to the players association.

NZR will also seek between NZ$62.5-100 million ($40-65 million) from New Zealand institutional investors, and Silver Lake will have the option of increasing its investment if that isn't raised.

The Silver Lake deal will see the establishment of a new entity known as CommLP which will hold all of NZR’s commercial assets and in which Silver Lake will have a minority shareholding. That would give the U.S. firm between 5.7-8.6% of revenues from broadcasting rights, ticket sales, merchandising and other commercial activities.

Silver Lake also will have an 85% holding in Global Rugby Opportunities (GRO), a newly-formed entity charged with seeking out new “rugby-related opportunities” for New Zealand Rugby.

An independent report commissioned from PWC for provincial unions and leaked to media before Thursday’s meeting contained warnings about possible pitfalls of the Silver Lake deal.

The report warned that once the deal was signed, the “genie would be out of the bottle” and NZR could not go back to its previous commercial structure unless it was able to buy back the Silver Lake stake.

The report said the initial cash injection would help NZR’s finances at a time of falling participation and viewership. It also also would allow NZR to explore commercial opportunities overseas with less risk.

But PWC warned CommLP would have to increase revenues by around 8% per year to offset Silver Lake’s share of income that previously went directly to NZR.

PWC said the “achievability of the new business initiatives remains uncertain” but added they would be “more achievable with Silver Lake as a partner.”

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sri Lanka vs Australia LIVE: Cricket score and updates from Australia in Sri Lanka 2022

Follow live coverage of Sri Lanka vs Australia from the Australia in Sri Lanka 2022 today.The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
WORLD
The Independent

Autonomous Mayflower reaches American shores -- in Canada

A crewless robotic boat that had tried to retrace the 1620 sea voyage of the Mayflower has finally reached the shores of North America — this time in Canada instead of the Massachusetts coast where its namesake landed more than 400 years ago.The sleek autonomous trimaran docked in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Sunday, after more than five weeks crossing the Atlantic Ocean from England, according to tech company IBM, which helped build it.Piloted by artificial intelligence technology, the 50-foot (15-meter) Mayflower Autonomous Ship didn't have a captain, navigator or any humans on board — though it might have helped to...
CARS
The Independent

The Independent

682K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy