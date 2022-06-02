ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jubilee – live: Harry and Meghan to join Queen for Trooping the Colour

By Laura Hampson and Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21gmdk_0fxu8GOI00

Thousands of people are set to join street parties across the UK today while the Queen and her family will observe Trooping the Colour as the country marks the Platinum Jubilee with a four-day bank holiday weekend.

Events range from family picnics to a record-breaking 5,000-strong street party, while the Met Office has warned it will be a quintessentially British summer bank holiday with drizzle and patchy sunshine.

The largest party celebrating the Queen’s record-breaking 70-year reign is set to be Morecambe Bay’s Big Jubilee Lunch on Sunday.

A Service of Thanksgiving, lit Platinum beacons, a Jubilee pageant and a star-studded concert are also planned.

The Queen has returned to Windsor for the events after a short stay at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.

While the Queen has made mostly virtual appearances so far this year due to ongoing mobility issues, she appeared at the Chelsea Flower show this week riding an electric buggy.

